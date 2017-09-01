|NHL Hockey
|Wed. 1/4
|Sat. 1/7
|Mon. 1/9
|Tue. 1/10
|Thu. 1/12
|vs. Mon
OTL 3-4
Box | Recap
|@ StL
L 3-4
Box | Recap
|@ LA
@ LA
Preview
|@ Anh
@ Anh
|vs. Det
vs. Det
Stars, Kings to square off in third meeting this season
LOS ANGELES -- Two underachieving teams will meet Monday at Staples Center hoping their play improves as the NHL season nears its midpoint.
The Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings meet for the third time after playing twice in Dallas earlier this season. The teams traded overtime victories, with Los Angeles winning 4-3 on Oct. 20 and Dallas grabbing a 3-2 win on Dec. 23.
The Stars' play play has been mediocre all season with little resemblance to the team that won the Central Division title with 109 points and advanced to the second round of the 2016 Stanley Cup playoffs.MORE
|Leaders
|Points:
|T. Seguin
|39
|Plus/Minus:
|A. Cracknell
|7
|Shots on Goal:
|T. Seguin
|137
|PIM:
|A. Roussel
|87
|Win:
|K. Lehtonen
|9
|Shutouts:
|K. Lehtonen
|1
|Offense (Rank)
|Goals:
|103 (19)
|Shots:
|1199 (18)
|PP%:
|17.2% (17)
|Penalty Minutes:
|461 (4)
|Assists:
|183 (17)
|SH Goals:
|3 (11)
|Defense (Rank)
|Goals Against:
|121 (6)
|Shots Against:
|1197 (20)
|PK%:
|75.2% (29)
|Penalty Minutes:
|450 (6)
|Shutouts:
|1 (23)
|Sv%:
|0.899 (27)
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/1
|J. Benn
|Foot (IR)
|10/24
|A. Hemsky
|Hip surgery (IR)
|9/30
|M. Janmark
|Knee (IR)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/6
|P. Nemeth
|Sent to minors Texas-AHL (conditioning)
|12/28
|J. Dickinson
|Sent to minors Texas-AHL
|12/28
|C. Eakin
|Suspension Over
|12/26
|J. Dickinson
|Called up from minors from Texas-AHL
|12/16
|J. Honka
|Sent to minors Texas-AHL
|12/16
|C. Eakin
|Suspended Four games by NHL for charging
|12/14
|J. Oleksiak
|Suspension Over
|12/11
|J. Oleksiak
|Suspended Two games by NHL for illegal check
|12/9
|J. Dickinson
|Sent to minors Texas-AHL
|12/6
|J. Dickinson
|Called up from minors from Texas-AHL