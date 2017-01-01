DALLAS (AP) Jaromir Jagr offered a brief wave to the Dallas crowd during a video tribute to Florida's 44-year-old forward in the first period.

Then the No. 2 scorer in NHL history finished off a quick start that helped the Panthers end a four-game losing streak.

Jagr scored his 756th career goal and had an assist and the Panthers stopped Dallas' season-best three-game winning streak with a 3-1 win in the Stars' traditional New Year's Eve home game Saturday night.