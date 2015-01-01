|NHL Hockey
|Tue. 1/17
|Thu. 1/19
|Sat. 1/21
|Tue. 1/24
|Thu. 1/26
|@ NYR
W 7-6
Box | Recap
|@ NYI
L 0-3
Box | Recap
|Was 1 - 1 Dal
1st Int
Box
|vs. Min
vs. Min
5:30 PM PT
|vs. Buf
vs. Buf
5:30 PM PT
Capitals Seek First Win in Dallas Since 2008
DALLAS -- The Washington Capitals haven't defeated the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center in some time, so long that Capitals coach Barry Trotz has no idea exactly when his team last won there.
"I don't know the last time we've ever won in Dallas, but everybody tells me it's like never, so we'll go into Dallas and see if we can put a good game together against Dallas, who's had our number," Trotz said after Washington defeated St. Louis 7-3 at Scottrade Center on Thursday.
Washington (30-9-6) lost its last four trips to Dallas, but all four defeats, including a 4-3 loss in 2016, have been by a single goal.MORE
|Leaders
|Points:
|T. Seguin
|44
|Plus/Minus:
|A. Cracknell
|9
|Shots on Goal:
|T. Seguin
|165
|PIM:
|A. Roussel
|91
|Win:
|A. Niemi
|10
|Shutouts:
|K. Lehtonen
|1
|Offense (Rank)
|Goals:
|126 (13)
|Shots:
|1404 (8)
|PP%:
|17.1% (19)
|Penalty Minutes:
|533 (3)
|Assists:
|220 (13)
|SH Goals:
|3 (12)
|Defense (Rank)
|Goals Against:
|147 (1)
|Shots Against:
|1426 (10)
|PK%:
|75.2% (29)
|Penalty Minutes:
|488 (7)
|Shutouts:
|1 (26)
|Sv%:
|0.897 (27)
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/18
|J. Oduya
|Lower-body injury (IR)
|1/11
|J. Oleksiak
|Hand (IR)
|10/24
|A. Hemsky
|Hip surgery (IR)
|9/30
|M. Janmark
|Knee (IR)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/20
|J. Honka
|Called up from minors from Texas-AHL
|1/14
|P. Nemeth
|Called up from minors from Texas-AHL (conditioning)
|1/6
|P. Nemeth
|Sent to minors Texas-AHL (conditioning)
|12/28
|J. Dickinson
|Sent to minors Texas-AHL
|12/28
|C. Eakin
|Suspension Over
|12/26
|J. Dickinson
|Called up from minors from Texas-AHL
|12/16
|J. Honka
|Sent to minors Texas-AHL
|12/16
|C. Eakin
|Suspended Four games by NHL for charging
|12/14
|J. Oleksiak
|Suspension Over
|12/11
|J. Oleksiak
|Suspended Two games by NHL for illegal check