DALLAS -- When the Buffalo Sabres and Dallas Stars meet on Thursday night at American Airlines Center, overtime may or may not come into play.

For the Sabres (20-18-9), who won 5-4 in overtime at Nashville on Tuesday, their third consecutive overtime victory, that would be a good thing considering they seem especially comfortable playing bonus hockey.

Against the Predators, Jack Eichel scored twice for Buffalo, who is 9-10-6 overall away from home but 3-1-0 during its current six-game trip.