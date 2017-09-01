NHL Hockey
Dallas Stars (16-16-8)

Wed. 1/4 Sat. 1/7 Mon. 1/9 Tue. 1/10 Thu. 1/12
vs. Mon
OTL 3-4
Box | Recap		 @ StL
L 3-4
Box | Recap		 @ LA
7:30 PM PT8:30 PM MT9:30 PM CT10:30 PM ET3:30 GMT11:30 AM 北京时间8:30 PM MST10:30 PM EST7:30 UAE (+1)22:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview		 @ Anh
7:00 PM PT8:00 PM MT9:00 PM CT10:00 PM ET3:00 GMT11:00 AM 北京时间8:00 PM MST10:00 PM EST7:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT		 vs. Det
5:30 PM PT6:30 PM MT7:30 PM CT8:30 PM ET1:30 GMT9:30 AM 北京时间6:30 PM MST8:30 PM EST5:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:� BRT

Stars, Kings to square off in third meeting this season

LOS ANGELES -- Two underachieving teams will meet Monday at Staples Center hoping their play improves as the NHL season nears its midpoint.

The Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings meet for the third time after playing twice in Dallas earlier this season. The teams traded overtime victories, with Los Angeles winning 4-3 on Oct. 20 and Dallas grabbing a 3-2 win on Dec. 23.

The Stars' play play has been mediocre all season with little resemblance to the team that won the Central Division title with 109 points and advanced to the second round of the 2016 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Leaders
Points: T. Seguin39
Plus/Minus: A. Cracknell7
Shots on Goal: T. Seguin137
PIM: A. Roussel87
Win: K. Lehtonen9
Shutouts: K. Lehtonen1
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 103 (19)
Shots: 1199 (18)
PP%: 17.2% (17)
Penalty Minutes: 461 (4)
Assists: 183 (17)
SH Goals: 3 (11)
Standings
Central Division
  W L OTL Pts
Chicago 26 12 5 57
Minnesota 25 9 5 55
St. Louis 21 14 5 47
Nashville 17 16 7 41
Winnipeg 19 20 3 41
Dallas 16 16 8 40
Colorado 13 25 1 27
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 121 (6)
Shots Against: 1197 (20)
PK%: 75.2% (29)
Penalty Minutes: 450 (6)
Shutouts: 1 (23)
Sv%: 0.899 (27)
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/1 J. Benn Foot (IR)
10/24 A. Hemsky Hip surgery (IR)
9/30 M. Janmark Knee (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/6 P. Nemeth Sent to minors Texas-AHL (conditioning)
12/28 J. Dickinson Sent to minors Texas-AHL
12/28 C. Eakin Suspension Over
12/26 J. Dickinson Called up from minors from Texas-AHL
12/16 J. Honka Sent to minors Texas-AHL
12/16 C. Eakin Suspended Four games by NHL for charging
12/14 J. Oleksiak Suspension Over
12/11 J. Oleksiak Suspended Two games by NHL for illegal check
12/9 J. Dickinson Sent to minors Texas-AHL
12/6 J. Dickinson Called up from minors from Texas-AHL
