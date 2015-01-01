NHL Hockey
Dallas Stars (20-20-10)

Patrick Sharp's 2 goals help Stars rally past Sabres, 4-3

DALLAS (AP) Desperate for a boost going into the All-Star break, the Dallas Stars got one thanks to Patrick Sharp and Kari Lehtonen.

Sharp scored twice for the second time in five games and the Stars rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Thursday night.

Sharp upped his total to six goals this season and Lehtonen improved to 10-13-6. He allowed one goal and made 21 saves after replacing Antti Niemi to start the second period.

 MORE

Leaders
Points: T. Seguin47
Plus/Minus: A. Cracknell11
Shots on Goal: T. Seguin177
PIM: A. Roussel102
Win: K. Lehtonen10
Shutouts: K. Lehtonen1
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 135 (13)
Shots: 1513 (11)
PP%: 17.2% (20)
Penalty Minutes: 561 (3)
Assists: 235 (14)
SH Goals: 3 (17)
Standings
Central Division
  W L OTL Pts
Minnesota 32 11 5 69
Chicago 30 16 5 65
Nashville 24 17 8 56
St. Louis 24 20 5 53
Dallas 20 20 10 50
Winnipeg 23 25 4 50
Colorado 13 31 2 28
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 156 (2)
Shots Against: 1508 (12)
PK%: 74.0% (30)
Penalty Minutes: 532 (5)
Shutouts: 1 (29)
Sv%: 0.897 (27)
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/22 R. Faksa Lower-body injury (day-to-day)
1/18 J. Oduya Lower-body injury (IR)
1/11 J. Oleksiak Hand (IR)
10/24 A. Hemsky Hip surgery (IR)
9/30 M. Janmark Knee (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/20 J. Honka Called up from minors from Texas-AHL
1/14 P. Nemeth Called up from minors from Texas-AHL (conditioning)
1/6 P. Nemeth Sent to minors Texas-AHL (conditioning)
12/28 J. Dickinson Sent to minors Texas-AHL
12/28 C. Eakin Suspension Over
12/26 J. Dickinson Called up from minors from Texas-AHL
12/16 J. Honka Sent to minors Texas-AHL
12/16 C. Eakin Suspended Four games by NHL for charging
12/14 J. Oleksiak Suspension Over
12/11 J. Oleksiak Suspended Two games by NHL for illegal check
