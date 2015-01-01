DALLAS (AP) Desperate for a boost going into the All-Star break, the Dallas Stars got one thanks to Patrick Sharp and Kari Lehtonen.

Sharp scored twice for the second time in five games and the Stars rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Thursday night.

Sharp upped his total to six goals this season and Lehtonen improved to 10-13-6. He allowed one goal and made 21 saves after replacing Antti Niemi to start the second period.