vs. Tor 
W 6-3
Box | Recap		 vs. Wpg 
L 3-4
Box | Recap		 vs. Chi 
L 3-5
Box | Recap		 @ Tor 
 @ Ott 
Van Riemsdyk scores late, Blackhawks beat Stars 5-3

DALLAS (AP) In a period that included goals from stars Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin, a rare one from Trevor van Riemsdyk proved to be the difference.

Van Riemsdyk put in a rebound for his second goal of the season with 4:03 left, lifting Chicago over the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Saturday night. Goalie Kari Lehtonen stopped a close-range shot by Artem Anisimov, but van Riemsdyk followed to put the puck under Lehtonen and make it 4-3.

The 25-year-old van Riemsdyk has five goals in 130 career games. Rookie Gustav Forsling also scored his second of the season for the Blackhawks, who are in second place behind Minnesota in the Central Division.

Stars Headlines

Leaders
Points: T. Seguin50
Plus/Minus: A. Cracknell13
Shots on Goal: T. Seguin188
PIM: A. Roussel109
Win: K. Lehtonen11
Shutouts: K. Lehtonen1
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 147 (11)
Shots: 1609 (8)
PP%: 17.8% (18)
Penalty Minutes: 578 (4)
Assists: 254 (11)
SH Goals: 3 (19)
Standings
Central Division
  W L OTL Pts
Minnesota 34 12 5 73
Chicago 32 17 5 69
Nashville 25 19 8 58
St. Louis 25 22 5 55
Winnipeg 25 26 4 54
Dallas 21 22 10 52
Colorado 14 33 2 30
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 168 (2)
Shots Against: 1616 (9)
PK%: 73.1% (30)
Penalty Minutes: 549 (5)
Shutouts: 1 (29)
Sv%: 0.896 (28)
Injuries
Date Player Status
2/3 J. Spezza Upper-body injury (IR)
1/18 J. Oduya Lower-body injury (IR)
1/11 J. Oleksiak Hand (IR)
10/24 A. Hemsky Hip surgery (IR)
9/30 M. Janmark Knee (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
2/1 J. Hache Traded w/ J. Peters for B. Ranford, B. Troock
2/1 J. Peters Traded w/ J. Hache for B. Ranford, B. Troock
1/20 J. Honka Called up from minors from Texas-AHL
1/14 P. Nemeth Called up from minors from Texas-AHL (conditioning)
1/6 P. Nemeth Sent to minors Texas-AHL (conditioning)
12/28 J. Dickinson Sent to minors Texas-AHL
12/28 C. Eakin Suspension Over
12/26 J. Dickinson Called up from minors from Texas-AHL
12/16 J. Honka Sent to minors Texas-AHL
12/16 C. Eakin Suspended Four games by NHL for charging
