BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Every time it looks like the Buffalo Sabres have things sorted out, they seem to take a step backward.

After picking up two of their best wins of the season to kick off the new year, the Sabres had poor road showings in losses to Tampa Bay (4-2, Thursday) and Carolina (5-2, Friday). Buffalo (16-17-9) will look to bounce back in a Monday afternoon game against the Dallas Stars.

"I think controlling momentum is the biggest thing," Sabres goalie Robin Lehner told the team's website. "If we score a goal maybe we need to play a little simple, not take any risks for a little bit to kind of calm the game down. It's the same when we get scored on maybe we just chip it in a little bit, three or four shifts and just play real simple. ... It feels like when we score goals we score in bunches when they start scoring on us, we're scrambling.