Dallas Stars (18-18-8)

Thu. 1/12 Sat. 1/14 Mon. 1/16 Tue. 1/17 Thu. 1/19
vs. Det 
W 5-2
Box | Recap		 vs. Min 
L 4-5
Box | Recap		 @ Buf 
10:00 AM PT11:00 AM MT12:00 PM CT1:00 PM ET18:00 GMT2:00 AM 北京时间11:00 AM MST1:00 PM EST22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview		 @ NYR 
4:00 PM PT5:00 PM MT6:00 PM CT7:00 PM ET0:00 GMT8:00 AM 北京时间5:00 PM MST7:00 PM EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
 @ NYI 
4:00 PM PT5:00 PM MT6:00 PM CT7:00 PM ET0:00 GMT8:00 AM 北京时间5:00 PM MST7:00 PM EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT

Sputtering Sabres look to rebound vs. Stars

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Every time it looks like the Buffalo Sabres have things sorted out, they seem to take a step backward.

After picking up two of their best wins of the season to kick off the new year, the Sabres had poor road showings in losses to Tampa Bay (4-2, Thursday) and Carolina (5-2, Friday). Buffalo (16-17-9) will look to bounce back in a Monday afternoon game against the Dallas Stars.

"I think controlling momentum is the biggest thing," Sabres goalie Robin Lehner told the team's website. "If we score a goal maybe we need to play a little simple, not take any risks for a little bit to kind of calm the game down. It's the same when we get scored on maybe we just chip it in a little bit, three or four shifts and just play real simple. ... It feels like when we score goals we score in bunches when they start scoring on us, we're scrambling.

Leaders
Points: T. Seguin43
Plus/Minus: A. Cracknell8
Shots on Goal: T. Seguin156
PIM: A. Roussel87
Win: K. Lehtonen9
Shutouts: K. Lehtonen1
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 118 (16)
Shots: 1318 (13)
PP%: 17.0% (21)
Penalty Minutes: 493 (3)
Assists: 207 (14)
SH Goals: 3 (11)
Standings
Central Division
  W L OTL Pts
Minnesota 28 9 5 61
Chicago 27 14 5 59
St. Louis 23 16 5 51
Nashville 20 16 7 47
Dallas 18 18 8 44
Winnipeg 20 22 4 44
Colorado 13 27 1 27
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 134 (4)
Shots Against: 1321 (17)
PK%: 75.2% (29)
Penalty Minutes: 466 (6)
Shutouts: 1 (24)
Sv%: 0.899 (27)
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/11 J. Oleksiak Hand (IR)
10/24 A. Hemsky Hip surgery (IR)
9/30 M. Janmark Knee (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/14 P. Nemeth Called up from minors from Texas-AHL (conditioning)
1/6 P. Nemeth Sent to minors Texas-AHL (conditioning)
12/28 J. Dickinson Sent to minors Texas-AHL
12/28 C. Eakin Suspension Over
12/26 J. Dickinson Called up from minors from Texas-AHL
12/16 J. Honka Sent to minors Texas-AHL
12/16 C. Eakin Suspended Four games by NHL for charging
12/14 J. Oleksiak Suspension Over
12/11 J. Oleksiak Suspended Two games by NHL for illegal check
12/9 J. Dickinson Sent to minors Texas-AHL
