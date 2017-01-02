|NHL Hockey
|Tue. 1/24
|Thu. 1/26
|Tue. 1/31
|Thu. 2/2
|Sat. 2/4
|vs. Min
2-3
Box | Recap
|vs. Buf
W 4-3
Box | Recap
|vs. Tor
W 6-3
Box | Recap
|vs. Wpg
vs. Wpg
5:30 PM PT
|vs. Chi
vs. Chi
5:00 PM PT
Lehtonen, 5-goal 1st period carry Stars past Maple Leafs 6-3
DALLAS (AP) Devin Shore followed the Toronto Maple Leafs closely while he was growing up in Ajax, Ontario. And in his first career game against them, the Dallas rookie scored the first goal and assisted on the second.
Kari Lehtonen made 40 saves and five Stars players scored in the first period Tuesday night on the way to a 6-3 victory over the Maple Leafs.
"I was definitely excited for this game," Shore said. "I tried to approach it like any other game. It was an important one during the schedule, but it was a really cool thing."MORE
|Leaders
|Points:
|T. Seguin
|49
|Plus/Minus:
|A. Cracknell
|13
|Shots on Goal:
|T. Seguin
|179
|PIM:
|A. Roussel
|102
|Win:
|K. Lehtonen
|11
|Shutouts:
|K. Lehtonen
|1
|Offense (Rank)
|Goals:
|141 (11)
|Shots:
|1533 (11)
|PP%:
|17.7% (17)
|Penalty Minutes:
|565 (4)
|Assists:
|245 (8)
|SH Goals:
|3 (18)
|Defense (Rank)
|Goals Against:
|159 (3)
|Shots Against:
|1551 (10)
|PK%:
|73.7% (30)
|Penalty Minutes:
|534 (5)
|Shutouts:
|1 (29)
|Sv%:
|0.897 (27)
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/18
|J. Oduya
|Lower-body injury (IR)
|1/11
|J. Oleksiak
|Hand (IR)
|10/24
|A. Hemsky
|Hip surgery (IR)
|9/30
|M. Janmark
|Knee (IR)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|2/1
|J. Peters
|Traded w/ J. Hache for B. Ranford, B. Troock
|1/20
|J. Honka
|Called up from minors from Texas-AHL
|1/14
|P. Nemeth
|Called up from minors from Texas-AHL (conditioning)
|1/6
|P. Nemeth
|Sent to minors Texas-AHL (conditioning)
|12/28
|J. Dickinson
|Sent to minors Texas-AHL
|12/28
|C. Eakin
|Suspension Over
|12/26
|J. Dickinson
|Called up from minors from Texas-AHL
|12/16
|J. Honka
|Sent to minors Texas-AHL
|12/16
|C. Eakin
|Suspended Four games by NHL for charging
|12/14
|J. Oleksiak
|Suspension Over