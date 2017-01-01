|NHL Hockey
|Tue. 12/27
|Thu. 12/29
|Sat. 12/31
|Wed. 1/4
|Sat. 1/7
|@ Ari
W 3-2
Box | Recap
|vs. Col
W 4-2
Box | Recap
|vs. Fla
L 1-3
Box | Recap
|vs. Mon
vs. Mon
|@ StL
@ StL
Jagr scores 756th career goal as Panthers beat Stars 3-1
DALLAS (AP) Jaromir Jagr offered a brief wave to the Dallas crowd during a video tribute to Florida's 44-year-old forward in the first period.
Then the No. 2 scorer in NHL history finished off a quick start that helped the Panthers end a four-game losing streak.
Jagr scored his 756th career goal and had an assist and the Panthers stopped Dallas' season-best three-game winning streak with a 3-1 win in the Stars' traditional New Year's Eve home game Saturday night.MORE
|Leaders
|Points:
|T. Seguin
|38
|Plus/Minus:
|A. Cracknell
|6
|Shots on Goal:
|T. Seguin
|132
|PIM:
|A. Roussel
|87
|Win:
|K. Lehtonen
|9
|Shutouts:
|K. Lehtonen
|1
|Offense (Rank)
|Goals:
|97 (17)
|Shots:
|1129 (11)
|PP%:
|16.5% (20)
|Penalty Minutes:
|442 (4)
|Assists:
|173 (12)
|SH Goals:
|3 (10)
|Defense (Rank)
|Goals Against:
|113 (4)
|Shots Against:
|1142 (12)
|PK%:
|77.2% (26)
|Penalty Minutes:
|431 (4)
|Shutouts:
|1 (21)
|Sv%:
|0.901 (26)
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|12/21
|A. Roussel
|Upper-body injury (IR)
|10/24
|A. Hemsky
|Hip surgery (IR)
|9/30
|M. Janmark
|Knee (IR)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|12/28
|J. Dickinson
|Sent to minors Texas-AHL
|12/28
|C. Eakin
|Suspension Over
|12/26
|J. Dickinson
|Called up from minors from Texas-AHL
|12/16
|J. Honka
|Sent to minors Texas-AHL
|12/16
|C. Eakin
|Suspended Four games by NHL for charging
|12/14
|J. Oleksiak
|Suspension Over
|12/11
|J. Oleksiak
|Suspended Two games by NHL for illegal check
|12/9
|J. Dickinson
|Sent to minors Texas-AHL
|12/6
|J. Dickinson
|Called up from minors from Texas-AHL
|11/29
|T. Moen
|Retired