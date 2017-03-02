|NHL Hockey
|Thu. 1/26
|Tue. 1/31
|Thu. 2/2
|Sat. 2/4
|Tue. 2/7
|vs. Buf
W 4-3
Box | Recap
|vs. Tor
W 6-3
Box | Recap
|vs. Wpg
L 3-4
Box | Recap
|vs. Chi
5:00 PM PT6:00 PM MT7:00 PM CT8:00 PM ET1:00 GMT9:00 AM 北京时间6:00 PM MST8:00 PM EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
|@ Tor
4:30 PM PT5:30 PM MT6:30 PM CT7:30 PM ET0:30 GMT8:30 AM 北京时间5:30 PM MST7:30 PM EST4:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Blackhawks, Stars set to renew rivalry
DALLAS -- Both the Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars head into their Saturday evening matchup at American Airlines Center fresh off 4-3 results on Thursday.
But it's the Stars (21-21-10), who lost 4-3 to Winnipeg to drop Dallas' record within the Central Division to 8-10-4, desperately needing these two points.
"Yeah, it'd be huge (to end this homestand with a win)," Stars defenseman Stephen Johns, who was traded from Chicago in summer 2015, said.MORE
|Leaders
|Points:
|T. Seguin
|49
|Plus/Minus:
|A. Cracknell
|13
|Shots on Goal:
|T. Seguin
|182
|PIM:
|A. Roussel
|104
|Win:
|K. Lehtonen
|11
|Shutouts:
|K. Lehtonen
|1
|Offense (Rank)
|Goals:
|144 (12)
|Shots:
|1575 (9)
|PP%:
|18.1% (18)
|Penalty Minutes:
|569 (4)
|Assists:
|250 (9)
|SH Goals:
|3 (18)
|Defense (Rank)
|Goals Against:
|163 (3)
|Shots Against:
|1580 (9)
|PK%:
|73.4% (30)
|Penalty Minutes:
|538 (5)
|Shutouts:
|1 (29)
|Sv%:
|0.897 (27)
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|2/3
|J. Spezza
|Upper-body injury (IR)
|1/18
|J. Oduya
|Lower-body injury (IR)
|1/11
|J. Oleksiak
|Hand (IR)
|10/24
|A. Hemsky
|Hip surgery (IR)
|9/30
|M. Janmark
|Knee (IR)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|2/1
|J. Hache
|Traded w/ J. Peters for B. Ranford, B. Troock
|2/1
|J. Peters
|Traded w/ J. Hache for B. Ranford, B. Troock
|1/20
|J. Honka
|Called up from minors from Texas-AHL
|1/14
|P. Nemeth
|Called up from minors from Texas-AHL (conditioning)
|1/6
|P. Nemeth
|Sent to minors Texas-AHL (conditioning)
|12/28
|J. Dickinson
|Sent to minors Texas-AHL
|12/28
|C. Eakin
|Suspension Over
|12/26
|J. Dickinson
|Called up from minors from Texas-AHL
|12/16
|J. Honka
|Sent to minors Texas-AHL
|12/16
|C. Eakin
|Suspended Four games by NHL for charging