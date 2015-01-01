NHL Hockey
Dallas Stars (19-20-8)

Capitals Seek First Win in Dallas Since 2008

DALLAS -- The Washington Capitals haven't defeated the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center in some time, so long that Capitals coach Barry Trotz has no idea exactly when his team last won there.

"I don't know the last time we've ever won in Dallas, but everybody tells me it's like never, so we'll go into Dallas and see if we can put a good game together against Dallas, who's had our number," Trotz said after Washington defeated St. Louis 7-3 at Scottrade Center on Thursday.

Washington (30-9-6) lost its last four trips to Dallas, but all four defeats, including a 4-3 loss in 2016, have been by a single goal.

Stars Headlines

Leaders
Points: T. Seguin44
Plus/Minus: A. Cracknell9
Shots on Goal: T. Seguin165
PIM: A. Roussel91
Win: A. Niemi10
Shutouts: K. Lehtonen1
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 126 (13)
Shots: 1404 (8)
PP%: 17.1% (19)
Penalty Minutes: 533 (3)
Assists: 220 (13)
SH Goals: 3 (12)
Standings
Central Division
  W L OTL Pts
Minnesota 29 10 5 63
Chicago 29 14 5 63
Nashville 22 17 7 51
St. Louis 23 19 5 51
Winnipeg 22 23 4 48
Dallas 19 20 8 46
Colorado 13 29 1 27
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 147 (1)
Shots Against: 1426 (10)
PK%: 75.2% (29)
Penalty Minutes: 488 (7)
Shutouts: 1 (26)
Sv%: 0.897 (27)
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/18 J. Oduya Lower-body injury (IR)
1/11 J. Oleksiak Hand (IR)
10/24 A. Hemsky Hip surgery (IR)
9/30 M. Janmark Knee (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/20 J. Honka Called up from minors from Texas-AHL
1/14 P. Nemeth Called up from minors from Texas-AHL (conditioning)
1/6 P. Nemeth Sent to minors Texas-AHL (conditioning)
12/28 J. Dickinson Sent to minors Texas-AHL
12/28 C. Eakin Suspension Over
12/26 J. Dickinson Called up from minors from Texas-AHL
12/16 J. Honka Sent to minors Texas-AHL
12/16 C. Eakin Suspended Four games by NHL for charging
12/14 J. Oleksiak Suspension Over
12/11 J. Oleksiak Suspended Two games by NHL for illegal check
