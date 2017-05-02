|NHL Hockey
|Tue. 1/31
|Thu. 2/2
|Sat. 2/4
|Tue. 2/7
|Thu. 2/9
|vs. Tor
W 6-3
Box | Recap
|vs. Wpg
L 3-4
Box | Recap
|vs. Chi
L 3-5
Box | Recap
|@ Tor
@ Tor
|@ Ott
@ Ott
Van Riemsdyk scores late, Blackhawks beat Stars 5-3
DALLAS (AP) In a period that included goals from stars Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin, a rare one from Trevor van Riemsdyk proved to be the difference.
Van Riemsdyk put in a rebound for his second goal of the season with 4:03 left, lifting Chicago over the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Saturday night. Goalie Kari Lehtonen stopped a close-range shot by Artem Anisimov, but van Riemsdyk followed to put the puck under Lehtonen and make it 4-3.
The 25-year-old van Riemsdyk has five goals in 130 career games. Rookie Gustav Forsling also scored his second of the season for the Blackhawks, who are in second place behind Minnesota in the Central Division.MORE
|Leaders
|Points:
|T. Seguin
|50
|Plus/Minus:
|A. Cracknell
|13
|Shots on Goal:
|T. Seguin
|188
|PIM:
|A. Roussel
|109
|Win:
|K. Lehtonen
|11
|Shutouts:
|K. Lehtonen
|1
|Offense (Rank)
|Goals:
|147 (11)
|Shots:
|1609 (8)
|PP%:
|17.8% (18)
|Penalty Minutes:
|578 (4)
|Assists:
|254 (11)
|SH Goals:
|3 (19)
|Defense (Rank)
|Goals Against:
|168 (2)
|Shots Against:
|1616 (9)
|PK%:
|73.1% (30)
|Penalty Minutes:
|549 (5)
|Shutouts:
|1 (29)
|Sv%:
|0.896 (28)
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|2/3
|J. Spezza
|Upper-body injury (IR)
|1/18
|J. Oduya
|Lower-body injury (IR)
|1/11
|J. Oleksiak
|Hand (IR)
|10/24
|A. Hemsky
|Hip surgery (IR)
|9/30
|M. Janmark
|Knee (IR)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|2/1
|J. Hache
|Traded w/ J. Peters for B. Ranford, B. Troock
|2/1
|J. Peters
|Traded w/ J. Hache for B. Ranford, B. Troock
|1/20
|J. Honka
|Called up from minors from Texas-AHL
|1/14
|P. Nemeth
|Called up from minors from Texas-AHL (conditioning)
|1/6
|P. Nemeth
|Sent to minors Texas-AHL (conditioning)
|12/28
|J. Dickinson
|Sent to minors Texas-AHL
|12/28
|C. Eakin
|Suspension Over
|12/26
|J. Dickinson
|Called up from minors from Texas-AHL
|12/16
|J. Honka
|Sent to minors Texas-AHL
|12/16
|C. Eakin
|Suspended Four games by NHL for charging