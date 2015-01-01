DALLAS -- The Washington Capitals haven't defeated the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center in some time, so long that Capitals coach Barry Trotz has no idea exactly when his team last won there.

"I don't know the last time we've ever won in Dallas, but everybody tells me it's like never, so we'll go into Dallas and see if we can put a good game together against Dallas, who's had our number," Trotz said after Washington defeated St. Louis 7-3 at Scottrade Center on Thursday.

Washington (30-9-6) lost its last four trips to Dallas, but all four defeats, including a 4-3 loss in 2016, have been by a single goal.