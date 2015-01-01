|NHL Hockey
|Sat. 1/21
|Tue. 1/24
|Thu. 1/26
|Tue. 1/31
|Thu. 2/2
|vs. Was
3-4
Box | Recap
|vs. Min
2-3
Box | Recap
|vs. Buf
vs. Buf
Preview
|vs. Tor
vs. Tor
|vs. Wpg
vs. Wpg
Overtime pays for Sabres, not for Stars
DALLAS -- When the Buffalo Sabres and Dallas Stars meet on Thursday night at American Airlines Center, overtime may or may not come into play.
For the Sabres (20-18-9), who won 5-4 in overtime at Nashville on Tuesday, their third consecutive overtime victory, that would be a good thing considering they seem especially comfortable playing bonus hockey.
Against the Predators, Jack Eichel scored twice for Buffalo, who is 9-10-6 overall away from home but 3-1-0 during its current six-game trip.MORE
|Leaders
|Points:
|T. Seguin
|46
|Plus/Minus:
|A. Cracknell
|10
|Shots on Goal:
|T. Seguin
|175
|PIM:
|A. Roussel
|102
|Win:
|A. Niemi
|10
|Shutouts:
|K. Lehtonen
|1
|Offense (Rank)
|Goals:
|131 (18)
|Shots:
|1476 (12)
|PP%:
|17.2% (20)
|Penalty Minutes:
|557 (3)
|Assists:
|230 (15)
|SH Goals:
|3 (16)
|Defense (Rank)
|Goals Against:
|153 (3)
|Shots Against:
|1481 (15)
|PK%:
|74.3% (29)
|Penalty Minutes:
|522 (5)
|Shutouts:
|1 (28)
|Sv%:
|0.897 (27)
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/22
|R. Faksa
|Lower-body injury (day-to-day)
|1/18
|J. Oduya
|Lower-body injury (IR)
|1/11
|J. Oleksiak
|Hand (IR)
|10/24
|A. Hemsky
|Hip surgery (IR)
|9/30
|M. Janmark
|Knee (IR)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/20
|J. Honka
|Called up from minors from Texas-AHL
|1/14
|P. Nemeth
|Called up from minors from Texas-AHL (conditioning)
|1/6
|P. Nemeth
|Sent to minors Texas-AHL (conditioning)
|12/28
|J. Dickinson
|Sent to minors Texas-AHL
|12/28
|C. Eakin
|Suspension Over
|12/26
|J. Dickinson
|Called up from minors from Texas-AHL
|12/16
|J. Honka
|Sent to minors Texas-AHL
|12/16
|C. Eakin
|Suspended Four games by NHL for charging
|12/14
|J. Oleksiak
|Suspension Over
|12/11
|J. Oleksiak
|Suspended Two games by NHL for illegal check