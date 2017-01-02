NHL Hockey
Dallas Stars (21-20-10)

Tue. 1/24 Thu. 1/26 Tue. 1/31 Thu. 2/2 Sat. 2/4
vs. Min 
2-3
Box | Recap		 vs. Buf 
W 4-3
Box | Recap		 vs. Tor 
W 6-3
Box | Recap		 vs. Wpg 
5:30 PM PT6:30 PM MT7:30 PM CT8:30 PM ET1:30 GMT9:30 AM 北京时间6:30 PM MST8:30 PM EST5:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:� BRT
 vs. Chi 
5:00 PM PT6:00 PM MT7:00 PM CT8:00 PM ET1:00 GMT9:00 AM 北京时间6:00 PM MST8:00 PM EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT

Lehtonen, 5-goal 1st period carry Stars past Maple Leafs 6-3

DALLAS (AP) Devin Shore followed the Toronto Maple Leafs closely while he was growing up in Ajax, Ontario. And in his first career game against them, the Dallas rookie scored the first goal and assisted on the second.

Kari Lehtonen made 40 saves and five Stars players scored in the first period Tuesday night on the way to a 6-3 victory over the Maple Leafs.

"I was definitely excited for this game," Shore said. "I tried to approach it like any other game. It was an important one during the schedule, but it was a really cool thing."

Leaders
Points: T. Seguin49
Plus/Minus: A. Cracknell13
Shots on Goal: T. Seguin179
PIM: A. Roussel102
Win: K. Lehtonen11
Shutouts: K. Lehtonen1
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 141 (11)
Shots: 1533 (11)
PP%: 17.7% (17)
Penalty Minutes: 565 (4)
Assists: 245 (8)
SH Goals: 3 (18)
Standings
Central Division
  W L OTL Pts
Minnesota 33 11 5 71
Chicago 30 17 5 65
Nashville 24 18 8 56
St. Louis 24 21 5 53
Dallas 21 20 10 52
Winnipeg 24 25 4 52
Colorado 13 32 2 28
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 159 (3)
Shots Against: 1551 (10)
PK%: 73.7% (30)
Penalty Minutes: 534 (5)
Shutouts: 1 (29)
Sv%: 0.897 (27)
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/18 J. Oduya Lower-body injury (IR)
1/11 J. Oleksiak Hand (IR)
10/24 A. Hemsky Hip surgery (IR)
9/30 M. Janmark Knee (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
2/1 J. Peters Traded w/ J. Hache for B. Ranford, B. Troock
1/20 J. Honka Called up from minors from Texas-AHL
1/14 P. Nemeth Called up from minors from Texas-AHL (conditioning)
1/6 P. Nemeth Sent to minors Texas-AHL (conditioning)
12/28 J. Dickinson Sent to minors Texas-AHL
12/28 C. Eakin Suspension Over
12/26 J. Dickinson Called up from minors from Texas-AHL
12/16 J. Honka Sent to minors Texas-AHL
12/16 C. Eakin Suspended Four games by NHL for charging
12/14 J. Oleksiak Suspension Over
