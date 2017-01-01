NHL Hockey
Dallas Stars (16-15-7)

Tue. 12/27 Thu. 12/29 Sat. 12/31 Wed. 1/4 Sat. 1/7
@ Ari 
W 3-2
Box | Recap		 vs. Col 
W 4-2
Box | Recap		 vs. Fla 
L 1-3
Box | Recap		 vs. Mon 
 @ StL 
Jagr scores 756th career goal as Panthers beat Stars 3-1

DALLAS (AP) Jaromir Jagr offered a brief wave to the Dallas crowd during a video tribute to Florida's 44-year-old forward in the first period.

Then the No. 2 scorer in NHL history finished off a quick start that helped the Panthers end a four-game losing streak.

Jagr scored his 756th career goal and had an assist and the Panthers stopped Dallas' season-best three-game winning streak with a 3-1 win in the Stars' traditional New Year's Eve home game Saturday night.

Leaders
Points: T. Seguin38
Plus/Minus: A. Cracknell6
Shots on Goal: T. Seguin132
PIM: A. Roussel87
Win: K. Lehtonen9
Shutouts: K. Lehtonen1
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 97 (17)
Shots: 1129 (11)
PP%: 16.5% (20)
Penalty Minutes: 442 (4)
Assists: 173 (12)
SH Goals: 3 (10)
Standings
Central Division
  W L OTL Pts
Chicago 23 11 5 51
Minnesota 23 9 4 50
St. Louis 19 13 5 43
Dallas 16 15 7 39
Nashville 16 14 6 38
Winnipeg 17 19 3 37
Colorado 12 23 1 25
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 113 (4)
Shots Against: 1142 (12)
PK%: 77.2% (26)
Penalty Minutes: 431 (4)
Shutouts: 1 (21)
Sv%: 0.901 (26)
Injuries
Date Player Status
12/21 A. Roussel Upper-body injury (IR)
10/24 A. Hemsky Hip surgery (IR)
9/30 M. Janmark Knee (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
12/28 J. Dickinson Sent to minors Texas-AHL
12/28 C. Eakin Suspension Over
12/26 J. Dickinson Called up from minors from Texas-AHL
12/16 J. Honka Sent to minors Texas-AHL
12/16 C. Eakin Suspended Four games by NHL for charging
12/14 J. Oleksiak Suspension Over
12/11 J. Oleksiak Suspended Two games by NHL for illegal check
12/9 J. Dickinson Sent to minors Texas-AHL
12/6 J. Dickinson Called up from minors from Texas-AHL
11/29 T. Moen Retired
