|Tue. 1/24
|Thu. 1/26
|Tue. 1/31
|Thu. 2/2
|Sat. 2/4
|vs. Min
2-3
Box | Recap
|vs. Buf
W 4-3
Box | Recap
|vs. Tor
5:30 PM PT6:30 PM MT7:30 PM CT8:30 PM ET1:30 GMT9:30 AM 北京时间6:30 PM MST8:30 PM EST5:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:� BRT
|vs. Wpg
5:30 PM PT6:30 PM MT7:30 PM CT8:30 PM ET1:30 GMT9:30 AM 北京时间6:30 PM MST8:30 PM EST5:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:� BRT
|vs. Chi
5:00 PM PT6:00 PM MT7:00 PM CT8:00 PM ET1:00 GMT9:00 AM 北京时间6:00 PM MST8:00 PM EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Patrick Sharp's 2 goals help Stars rally past Sabres, 4-3
DALLAS (AP) Desperate for a boost going into the All-Star break, the Dallas Stars got one thanks to Patrick Sharp and Kari Lehtonen.
Sharp scored twice for the second time in five games and the Stars rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Thursday night.
Sharp upped his total to six goals this season and Lehtonen improved to 10-13-6. He allowed one goal and made 21 saves after replacing Antti Niemi to start the second period.MORE
|Leaders
|Points:
|T. Seguin
|47
|Plus/Minus:
|A. Cracknell
|11
|Shots on Goal:
|T. Seguin
|177
|PIM:
|A. Roussel
|102
|Win:
|K. Lehtonen
|10
|Shutouts:
|K. Lehtonen
|1
|Offense (Rank)
|Goals:
|135 (13)
|Shots:
|1513 (11)
|PP%:
|17.2% (20)
|Penalty Minutes:
|561 (3)
|Assists:
|235 (14)
|SH Goals:
|3 (17)
|Defense (Rank)
|Goals Against:
|156 (2)
|Shots Against:
|1508 (12)
|PK%:
|74.0% (30)
|Penalty Minutes:
|532 (5)
|Shutouts:
|1 (29)
|Sv%:
|0.897 (27)
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/22
|R. Faksa
|Lower-body injury (day-to-day)
|1/18
|J. Oduya
|Lower-body injury (IR)
|1/11
|J. Oleksiak
|Hand (IR)
|10/24
|A. Hemsky
|Hip surgery (IR)
|9/30
|M. Janmark
|Knee (IR)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/20
|J. Honka
|Called up from minors from Texas-AHL
|1/14
|P. Nemeth
|Called up from minors from Texas-AHL (conditioning)
|1/6
|P. Nemeth
|Sent to minors Texas-AHL (conditioning)
|12/28
|J. Dickinson
|Sent to minors Texas-AHL
|12/28
|C. Eakin
|Suspension Over
|12/26
|J. Dickinson
|Called up from minors from Texas-AHL
|12/16
|J. Honka
|Sent to minors Texas-AHL
|12/16
|C. Eakin
|Suspended Four games by NHL for charging
|12/14
|J. Oleksiak
|Suspension Over
|12/11
|J. Oleksiak
|Suspended Two games by NHL for illegal check