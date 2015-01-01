NHL Hockey
Home|Scoreboard| Stats|Standings|Teams|Players|Player News|Injuries|Transactions | Odds

Dallas Stars (19-20-10)

Home | Stats | Roster | Sched | Trans | Inj | Depth

Sat. 1/21 Tue. 1/24 Thu. 1/26 Tue. 1/31 Thu. 2/2
vs. Was 
3-4
Box | Recap		 vs. Min 
2-3
Box | Recap		 vs. Buf 
5:30 PM PT6:30 PM MT7:30 PM CT8:30 PM ET1:30 GMT9:30 AM 北京时间6:30 PM MST8:30 PM EST5:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview		 vs. Tor 
5:30 PM PT6:30 PM MT7:30 PM CT8:30 PM ET1:30 GMT9:30 AM 北京时间6:30 PM MST8:30 PM EST5:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:� BRT
 vs. Wpg 
5:30 PM PT6:30 PM MT7:30 PM CT8:30 PM ET1:30 GMT9:30 AM 北京时间6:30 PM MST8:30 PM EST5:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:� BRT

Overtime pays for Sabres, not for Stars

DALLAS -- When the Buffalo Sabres and Dallas Stars meet on Thursday night at American Airlines Center, overtime may or may not come into play.

For the Sabres (20-18-9), who won 5-4 in overtime at Nashville on Tuesday, their third consecutive overtime victory, that would be a good thing considering they seem especially comfortable playing bonus hockey.

Against the Predators, Jack Eichel scored twice for Buffalo, who is 9-10-6 overall away from home but 3-1-0 during its current six-game trip.

 MORE

Stars Headlines

Leaders
Points: T. Seguin46
Plus/Minus: A. Cracknell10
Shots on Goal: T. Seguin175
PIM: A. Roussel102
Win: A. Niemi10
Shutouts: K. Lehtonen1
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 131 (18)
Shots: 1476 (12)
PP%: 17.2% (20)
Penalty Minutes: 557 (3)
Assists: 230 (15)
SH Goals: 3 (16)
Standings
Central Division
  W L OTL Pts
Minnesota 31 11 5 67
Chicago 30 15 5 65
Nashville 23 17 8 54
St. Louis 24 19 5 53
Dallas 19 20 10 48
Winnipeg 22 25 4 48
Colorado 13 31 2 28
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 153 (3)
Shots Against: 1481 (15)
PK%: 74.3% (29)
Penalty Minutes: 522 (5)
Shutouts: 1 (28)
Sv%: 0.897 (27)
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/22 R. Faksa Lower-body injury (day-to-day)
1/18 J. Oduya Lower-body injury (IR)
1/11 J. Oleksiak Hand (IR)
10/24 A. Hemsky Hip surgery (IR)
9/30 M. Janmark Knee (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/20 J. Honka Called up from minors from Texas-AHL
1/14 P. Nemeth Called up from minors from Texas-AHL (conditioning)
1/6 P. Nemeth Sent to minors Texas-AHL (conditioning)
12/28 J. Dickinson Sent to minors Texas-AHL
12/28 C. Eakin Suspension Over
12/26 J. Dickinson Called up from minors from Texas-AHL
12/16 J. Honka Sent to minors Texas-AHL
12/16 C. Eakin Suspended Four games by NHL for charging
12/14 J. Oleksiak Suspension Over
12/11 J. Oleksiak Suspended Two games by NHL for illegal check
w12 © 2017 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.