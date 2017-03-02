DALLAS -- Both the Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars head into their Saturday evening matchup at American Airlines Center fresh off 4-3 results on Thursday.

But it's the Stars (21-21-10), who lost 4-3 to Winnipeg to drop Dallas' record within the Central Division to 8-10-4, desperately needing these two points.

"Yeah, it'd be huge (to end this homestand with a win)," Stars defenseman Stephen Johns, who was traded from Chicago in summer 2015, said.