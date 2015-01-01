|NHL Hockey
|Mon. 1/16
|Wed. 1/18
|Fri. 1/20
|Sun. 1/22
|Tue. 1/24
|vs. Was
W 8-7
Box | Recap
|@ Mon
W 4-1
Box | Recap
|@ Car
W 7-1
Box | Recap
|vs. Bos
vs. Bos
12:00 PM PT
|vs. StL
vs. StL
4:00 PM PT
Malkin, Penguins seek 4th in row vs. Bruins
Evgeni Malkin is a man of his word.
After Pittsburgh Penguins was beaten soundly in Detroit 6-3 on Jan. 14, the superstar center told reporters the Penguins, then in the midst of a three-game losing streak, would rebound.
"These next three games, we should win," Malkin proclaimed to reporters in Detroit after that defeat.MORE
|Leaders
|Points:
|E. Malkin
|52
|Plus/Minus:
|J. Schultz
|25
|Shots on Goal:
|E. Malkin
|139
|PIM:
|E. Malkin
|52
|Win:
|M. Murray
|16
|Shutouts:
|M. Murray
|2
|Offense (Rank)
|Goals:
|162 (1)
|Shots:
|1558 (2)
|PP%:
|23.2% (3)
|Penalty Minutes:
|405 (21)
|Assists:
|278 (1)
|SH Goals:
|2 (25)
|Standings
|Metropolitan Division
|W
|L
|OTL
|Pts
|Washington
|30
|9
|6
|66
|Columbus
|31
|10
|4
|66
|Pittsburgh
|29
|11
|5
|63
|NY Rangers
|29
|16
|1
|59
|Philadelphia
|22
|19
|6
|50
|Carolina
|21
|18
|7
|49
|New Jersey
|20
|19
|9
|49
|NY Islanders
|19
|17
|8
|46
|Full Standings
|Defense (Rank)
|Goals Against:
|132 (10)
|Shots Against:
|1445 (7)
|PK%:
|78.7% (24)
|Penalty Minutes:
|412 (22)
|Shutouts:
|2 (21)
|Sv%:
|0.909 (17)
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/17
|M. Cullen
|Foot (day-to-day)
|1/15
|K. Letang
|Knee (IR)
|12/28
|B. Dumoulin
|Broken jaw (IR)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/17
|C. Gaunce
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/17
|D. Warsofsky
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/16
|J. Guentzel
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/16
|C. Ruhwedel
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/12
|C. Ruhwedel
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/11
|D. Warsofsky
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/11
|T. Jarry
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/6
|C. Ruhwedel
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/6
|T. Jarry
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/1
|T. Jarry
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL