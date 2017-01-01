|NHL Hockey
|Home
||
|Scoreboard
||
|Stats
||
|Standings
||
|Teams
||
|Players
||
|Player News
||
|Injuries
||
|Transactions
||
|Odds
|Tue. 12/27
|Wed. 12/28
|Sat. 12/31
|Sun. 1/8
|Wed. 1/11
|@ NJ
W 5-2
Box | Recap
|vs. Car
W 3-2
Box | Recap
|vs. Mon
W 4-3
Box | Recap
|vs. TB
10:00 AM PT11:00 AM MT12:00 PM CT1:00 PM ET18:00 GMT2:00 AM 北京时间11:00 AM MST1:00 PM EST22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:� BRT
|@ Was
5:00 PM PT6:00 PM MT7:00 PM CT8:00 PM ET1:00 GMT9:00 AM 北京时间6:00 PM MST8:00 PM EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Malkin's OT winner propels Pens past Canadiens
PITTSBURGH (AP) The Penguins closed out a memorable year with one last dramatic win.
Evgeni Malkin scored a power-play goal 1:54 into overtime and Pittsburgh rallied to beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Saturday night for its fourth straight victory.
Montreal was whistled for too many men on the ice 1:10 into OT, and then Malkin scored his 16th of the season. Conor Sheary tied it with 55 seconds left in the third period by scoring his ninth goal of the season.MORE
Penguins Headlines
- Malkin's OT winner propels Pens past Canadiens
- Penguins goalie Murray out with lower-body injury
- Hagelin helps Penguins rally past Hurricanes
- Crosby's goal, 2 assists, Malkin's goal, assist lead Pens
- Penguins, coach Mike Sullivan agree to 3-year extension
|Leaders
|Points:
|E. Malkin
|43
|Plus/Minus:
|J. Schultz
|23
|Shots on Goal:
|E. Malkin
|121
|PIM:
|E. Malkin
|46
|Win:
|M. Murray
|13
|Shutouts:
|M. Murray
|2
|Offense (Rank)
|Goals:
|131 (2)
|Shots:
|1321 (1)
|PP%:
|22.4% (5)
|Penalty Minutes:
|347 (19)
|Assists:
|227 (1)
|SH Goals:
|2 (22)
|Standings
|Metropolitan Division
|W
|L
|OTL
|Pts
|Columbus
|26
|5
|4
|56
|Pittsburgh
|25
|8
|5
|55
|NY Rangers
|26
|12
|1
|53
|Washington
|21
|9
|5
|47
|Philadelphia
|20
|14
|4
|44
|Carolina
|16
|13
|7
|39
|NY Islanders
|15
|15
|6
|36
|New Jersey
|14
|16
|7
|35
|Full Standings
|Defense (Rank)
|Goals Against:
|106 (11)
|Shots Against:
|1242 (2)
|PK%:
|80.0% (22)
|Penalty Minutes:
|362 (16)
|Shutouts:
|2 (17)
|Sv%:
|0.915 (12)
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|12/29
|M. Murray
|Lower-body injury (day-to-day)
|12/28
|B. Dumoulin
|Broken jaw (IR)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|12/29
|T. Jarry
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|12/29
|D. Pouliot
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|12/28
|D. Warsofsky
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|12/17
|C. Ruhwedel
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|12/15
|D. Pouliot
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|12/8
|D. Pouliot
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|12/8
|J. Guentzel
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|12/3
|T. Sestito
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|11/28
|D. Pouliot
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|11/22
|D. Pouliot
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL (conditioning)