PITTSBURGH --The Washington Capitals steamroll into Pittsburgh with a nine-game winning streak in tow but without a chip on their shoulder.

"Just playing to our potential, I think," Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen said after he scored twice Sunday in a 5-0 win over Philadelphia. "We feel like we can be a really good team when we play a certain way and have a good shot to win every single night. Guys have been bringing it. It's been fun."

The Capitals (29-9-5) moved into first place in the NHL heading into their game Monday against the rival Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.