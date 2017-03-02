PITTSBURGH -- Sidelined since Jan. 16 due to a foot injury, Pittsburgh Penguins center Matt Cullen could rejoin the lineup when his team plays host to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday at PPG Paints Arena.

Normally the team's fourth-line center, Cullen's potential return could see him manning the left wing on the first line.

With left winger Conor Sheary sidelined four to six weeks due to an undisclosed injury, Cullen skated alongside center Sidney Crosby and Patric Hornqvist in practice Thursday.