Pittsburgh Penguins (26-8-5)

Wed. 12/28 Sat. 12/31 Sun. 1/8 Wed. 1/11 Thu. 1/12
vs. Car 
W 3-2
Box | Recap		 vs. Mon 
W 4-3
Box | Recap		 vs. TB 
W 6-2
Box | Recap		 @ Was 
5:00 PM PT6:00 PM MT7:00 PM CT8:00 PM ET1:00 GMT9:00 AM 北京时间6:00 PM MST8:00 PM EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
 @ Ott 
4:30 PM PT5:30 PM MT6:30 PM CT7:30 PM ET0:30 GMT8:30 AM 北京时间5:30 PM MST7:30 PM EST4:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT

Fleury gets 5th straight win, Penguins beat Lightning 6-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) The Pittsburgh Penguins were rested after a week off since their last game, while the Tampa Bay Lightning were playing for the third time in four days.

It showed.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 shots in his fifth straight win, leading the Penguins to a 6-2 victory over the Lightning on Sunday.

Leaders
Points: S. Crosby44
Plus/Minus: J. Schultz24
Shots on Goal: E. Malkin123
PIM: E. Malkin48
Win: M. Fleury13
Shutouts: M. Murray2
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 137 (2)
Shots: 1361 (2)
PP%: 22.6% (4)
Penalty Minutes: 355 (21)
Assists: 236 (2)
SH Goals: 2 (22)
Standings
Metropolitan Division
  W L OTL Pts
Columbus 28 7 4 60
Pittsburgh 26 8 5 57
NY Rangers 28 13 1 57
Washington 25 9 5 55
Philadelphia 21 15 6 48
Carolina 18 15 7 43
New Jersey 16 17 8 40
NY Islanders 15 15 8 38
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 108 (17)
Shots Against: 1272 (9)
PK%: 79.9% (22)
Penalty Minutes: 368 (20)
Shutouts: 2 (20)
Sv%: 0.915 (9)
Injuries
Date Player Status
12/29 M. Murray Lower-body injury (day-to-day)
12/28 B. Dumoulin Broken jaw (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/6 C. Ruhwedel Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/6 T. Jarry Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/1 D. Warsofsky Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/1 T. Jarry Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/1 C. Ruhwedel Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
12/29 T. Jarry Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
12/29 D. Pouliot Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
12/28 D. Warsofsky Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
12/17 C. Ruhwedel Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
12/15 D. Pouliot Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
