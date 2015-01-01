NHL Hockey
Pittsburgh Penguins (30-12-5)

Sun. 1/22 Tue. 1/24 Thu. 1/26 Tue. 1/31 Fri. 2/3
vs. Bos 
W 5-1
Box | Recap		 vs. StL 
L 0-3
Box | Recap		 @ Bos 
Preview		 vs. Nsh 
 vs. Cls 
Short-handed Pens look to keep mastery of Bruins

BOSTON -- The Pittsburgh Penguins will be short-handed on Thursday when they visit the Boston Bruins for the second meeting between the teams in five nights.

With Kris Letang already out and set to miss his sixth straight game with a lower-body injury, both Evgeni Malkin and Patric Hornqvist missed practice Wednesday with lower-body injuries. Malkin will be out until after the weekend All-Star break while Hornqvist is day to day.

"(Malkin) will be evaluated after the break and we'll probably have more information at that point," coach Mike Sullivan said. "We'll see how (Hornqvist) responds after today, but he'll be a day-to-day decision."

Penguins Headlines

Leaders
Points: S. Crosby54
Plus/Minus: J. Schultz26
Shots on Goal: E. Malkin146
PIM: E. Malkin56
Win: M. Murray17
Shutouts: M. Murray2
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 167 (1)
Shots: 1628 (2)
PP%: 22.8% (4)
Penalty Minutes: 424 (22)
Assists: 288 (1)
SH Goals: 2 (25)
Standings
Metropolitan Division
  W L OTL Pts
Washington 32 10 6 70
Columbus 32 11 4 68
Pittsburgh 30 12 5 65
NY Rangers 31 17 1 63
Philadelphia 24 19 6 54
NY Islanders 20 17 9 49
Carolina 21 19 7 49
New Jersey 20 20 9 49
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 136 (11)
Shots Against: 1518 (8)
PK%: 78.9% (24)
Penalty Minutes: 433 (22)
Shutouts: 2 (24)
Sv%: 0.910 (16)
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/25 E. Malkin Lower-body injury (day-to-day)
1/25 P. Hornqvist Lower-body injury (day-to-day)
1/17 M. Cullen Foot (day-to-day)
1/15 K. Letang Knee (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/17 C. Gaunce Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/17 D. Warsofsky Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/16 J. Guentzel Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/16 C. Ruhwedel Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/12 C. Ruhwedel Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/11 D. Warsofsky Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/11 T. Jarry Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/6 C. Ruhwedel Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/6 T. Jarry Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/1 T. Jarry Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
