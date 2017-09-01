|NHL Hockey
|Wed. 12/28
|Sat. 12/31
|Sun. 1/8
|Wed. 1/11
|Thu. 1/12
|vs. Car
W 3-2
Box | Recap
|vs. Mon
W 4-3
Box | Recap
|vs. TB
W 6-2
Box | Recap
|@ Was
@ Was
|@ Ott
@ Ott
Fleury gets 5th straight win, Penguins beat Lightning 6-2
PITTSBURGH (AP) The Pittsburgh Penguins were rested after a week off since their last game, while the Tampa Bay Lightning were playing for the third time in four days.
It showed.
Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 shots in his fifth straight win, leading the Penguins to a 6-2 victory over the Lightning on Sunday.MORE
|Leaders
|Points:
|S. Crosby
|44
|Plus/Minus:
|J. Schultz
|24
|Shots on Goal:
|E. Malkin
|123
|PIM:
|E. Malkin
|48
|Win:
|M. Fleury
|13
|Shutouts:
|M. Murray
|2
|Offense (Rank)
|Goals:
|137 (2)
|Shots:
|1361 (2)
|PP%:
|22.6% (4)
|Penalty Minutes:
|355 (21)
|Assists:
|236 (2)
|SH Goals:
|2 (22)
|Standings
|Metropolitan Division
|W
|L
|OTL
|Pts
|Columbus
|28
|7
|4
|60
|Pittsburgh
|26
|8
|5
|57
|NY Rangers
|28
|13
|1
|57
|Washington
|25
|9
|5
|55
|Philadelphia
|21
|15
|6
|48
|Carolina
|18
|15
|7
|43
|New Jersey
|16
|17
|8
|40
|NY Islanders
|15
|15
|8
|38
|Full Standings
|Defense (Rank)
|Goals Against:
|108 (17)
|Shots Against:
|1272 (9)
|PK%:
|79.9% (22)
|Penalty Minutes:
|368 (20)
|Shutouts:
|2 (20)
|Sv%:
|0.915 (9)
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|12/29
|M. Murray
|Lower-body injury (day-to-day)
|12/28
|B. Dumoulin
|Broken jaw (IR)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/6
|C. Ruhwedel
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/6
|T. Jarry
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/1
|D. Warsofsky
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/1
|T. Jarry
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/1
|C. Ruhwedel
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|12/29
|T. Jarry
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|12/29
|D. Pouliot
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|12/28
|D. Warsofsky
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|12/17
|C. Ruhwedel
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|12/15
|D. Pouliot
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL