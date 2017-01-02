NHL Hockey
Pittsburgh Penguins (31-13-5)

Tue. 1/24 Thu. 1/26 Tue. 1/31 Fri. 2/3 Sat. 2/4
vs. StL 
L 0-3
Box | Recap		 @ Bos 
L 3-4
Box | Recap		 vs. Nsh 
W 4-2
Box | Recap		 vs. Cls 
4:00 PM PT5:00 PM MT6:00 PM CT7:00 PM ET0:00 GMT8:00 AM 北京时间5:00 PM MST7:00 PM EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ET
 @ StL 
5:00 PM PT6:00 PM MT7:00 PM CT8:00 PM ET1:00 GMT9:00 AM 北京时间6:00 PM MST8:00 PM EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ET

Hornqvist scores twice, Penguins top Predators 4-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) Patric Hornqvist loves nothing more than to park himself in front of the net and dare somebody to move him out of the way. The rugged forward has built a pretty healthy career out of going to the spots on the ice that are not for the meek.

And when it works - as it did in Pittsburgh's 4-2 win over Nashville on Tuesday - Hornqvist can be the perfect complement to whatever line coach Mike Sullivan throws together on a given night. Reunited with Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary against the surging Predators, Hornqvist turned in a pair of goals that encapsulate what he does so well.

Hornqvist banked in a shot off Nashville's Pekka Rinne to give the Penguins a two-goal lead in the second then added his second of the game just over five minutes later, lifting the stick of Predators defenseman Matt Irwin and flipping the puck by Rinne in one motion.

Penguins Headlines

Leaders
Points: S. Crosby56
Plus/Minus: J. Schultz28
Shots on Goal: P. Hornqvist149
PIM: E. Malkin56
Win: M. Murray18
Shutouts: M. Murray2
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 174 (1)
Shots: 1688 (2)
PP%: 22.9% (4)
Penalty Minutes: 461 (19)
Assists: 299 (1)
SH Goals: 2 (25)
Standings
Metropolitan Division
  W L OTL Pts
Washington 33 11 6 72
Columbus 33 12 4 70
Pittsburgh 31 13 5 67
NY Rangers 31 18 1 63
Philadelphia 25 20 6 56
NY Islanders 22 17 9 53
Carolina 22 20 7 51
New Jersey 21 21 9 51
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 142 (11)
Shots Against: 1594 (6)
PK%: 78.6% (24)
Penalty Minutes: 462 (18)
Shutouts: 2 (24)
Sv%: 0.911 (15)
Injuries
Date Player Status
2/1 C. Sheary Upper-body injury (day-to-day)
1/25 E. Malkin Lower-body injury (IR)
1/17 M. Cullen Foot (day-to-day)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/30 C. Rowney Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/27 C. Rowney Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/26 C. Rowney Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/26 S. Oleksy Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/24 C. Gaunce Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/17 C. Gaunce Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/17 D. Warsofsky Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/16 J. Guentzel Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/16 C. Ruhwedel Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/12 C. Ruhwedel Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
