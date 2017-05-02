|NHL Hockey
|Tue. 1/31
|Fri. 2/3
|Sat. 2/4
|Tue. 2/7
|Thu. 2/9
|vs. Nsh
W 4-2
Box | Recap
|vs. Cls
W 4-3
Box | Recap
|@ StL
W 4-1
Box | Recap
|vs. Cgy
|@ Col
Crosby, Fleury lead Penguins to 4-1 win over Blues
ST. LOUIS (AP) After going four consecutive games without a goal, Sidney Crosby came up big against the St. Louis Blues.
Crosby scored twice and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Blues 4-1 Saturday night.
"He's been fantastic for us," defenseman Ian Cole said. "He's a world class player, the best player in the world. This year for us he's been our heartbeat. He's been the guy that kind of paces us all year and he showed tonight how great he can be."MORE
|Leaders
|Points:
|S. Crosby
|59
|Plus/Minus:
|J. Schultz
|29
|Shots on Goal:
|P. Hornqvist
|153
|PIM:
|E. Malkin
|56
|Win:
|M. Murray
|19
|Shutouts:
|M. Murray
|2
|Offense (Rank)
|Goals:
|182 (1)
|Shots:
|1752 (2)
|PP%:
|22.7% (4)
|Penalty Minutes:
|467 (21)
|Assists:
|312 (1)
|SH Goals:
|2 (25)
|Standings
|Metropolitan Division
|W
|L
|OTL
|Pts
|Washington
|36
|11
|6
|78
|Columbus
|33
|13
|5
|71
|Pittsburgh
|33
|13
|5
|71
|NY Rangers
|33
|18
|1
|67
|Philadelphia
|26
|20
|7
|59
|Carolina
|24
|20
|7
|55
|NY Islanders
|22
|18
|10
|54
|New Jersey
|22
|21
|10
|54
|Full Standings
|Defense (Rank)
|Goals Against:
|146 (13)
|Shots Against:
|1648 (6)
|PK%:
|78.8% (24)
|Penalty Minutes:
|496 (15)
|Shutouts:
|2 (25)
|Sv%:
|0.911 (12)
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|2/1
|C. Sheary
|Upper-body injury (IR)
|1/25
|E. Malkin
|Lower-body injury (IR)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/30
|C. Rowney
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/27
|C. Rowney
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/26
|C. Rowney
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/26
|S. Oleksy
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/24
|C. Gaunce
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/17
|C. Gaunce
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/17
|D. Warsofsky
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/16
|J. Guentzel
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/16
|C. Ruhwedel
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/12
|C. Ruhwedel
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL