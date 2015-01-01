|NHL Hockey
|Thu. 1/12
|Sat. 1/14
|Mon. 1/16
|Wed. 1/18
|Fri. 1/20
|@ Ott
L 1-4
Box | Recap
|@ Det
L 3-6
Box | Recap
|vs. Was
4:00 PM PT5:00 PM MT6:00 PM CT7:00 PM ET0:00 GMT8:00 AM 北京时间5:00 PM MST7:00 PM EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
|@ Mon
4:30 PM PT5:30 PM MT6:30 PM CT7:30 PM ET0:30 GMT8:30 AM 北京时间5:30 PM MST7:30 PM EST4:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
|@ Car
4:00 PM PT5:00 PM MT6:00 PM CT7:00 PM ET0:00 GMT8:00 AM 北京时间5:00 PM MST7:00 PM EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Pens aim to end skid against red-hot Caps
PITTSBURGH --The Washington Capitals steamroll into Pittsburgh with a nine-game winning streak in tow but without a chip on their shoulder.
"Just playing to our potential, I think," Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen said after he scored twice Sunday in a 5-0 win over Philadelphia. "We feel like we can be a really good team when we play a certain way and have a good shot to win every single night. Guys have been bringing it. It's been fun."
The Capitals (29-9-5) moved into first place in the NHL heading into their game Monday against the rival Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.MORE
|Leaders
|Points:
|S. Crosby
|46
|Plus/Minus:
|J. Schultz
|20
|Shots on Goal:
|E. Malkin
|128
|PIM:
|E. Malkin
|50
|Win:
|M. Fleury
|13
|Shutouts:
|M. Murray
|2
|Offense (Rank)
|Goals:
|143 (2)
|Shots:
|1454 (2)
|PP%:
|22.8% (4)
|Penalty Minutes:
|387 (21)
|Assists:
|244 (2)
|SH Goals:
|2 (22)
|Standings
|Metropolitan Division
|W
|L
|OTL
|Pts
|Washington
|29
|9
|5
|63
|Columbus
|29
|9
|4
|62
|Pittsburgh
|26
|11
|5
|57
|NY Rangers
|28
|15
|1
|57
|Philadelphia
|22
|18
|6
|50
|Carolina
|21
|15
|7
|49
|New Jersey
|18
|18
|9
|45
|NY Islanders
|16
|17
|8
|40
|Full Standings
|Defense (Rank)
|Goals Against:
|123 (13)
|Shots Against:
|1369 (8)
|PK%:
|78.2% (25)
|Penalty Minutes:
|398 (21)
|Shutouts:
|2 (20)
|Sv%:
|0.910 (15)
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/15
|K. Letang
|Knee (IR)
|12/28
|B. Dumoulin
|Broken jaw (IR)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/16
|J. Guentzel
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/12
|C. Ruhwedel
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/11
|D. Warsofsky
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/11
|T. Jarry
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/6
|T. Jarry
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/6
|C. Ruhwedel
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/1
|D. Warsofsky
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/1
|T. Jarry
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/1
|C. Ruhwedel
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|12/29
|T. Jarry
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL