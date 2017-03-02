NHL Hockey
Pittsburgh Penguins (31-13-5)

Thu. 1/26 Tue. 1/31 Fri. 2/3 Sat. 2/4 Tue. 2/7
@ Bos
L 3-4
Box | Recap		 vs. Nsh
W 4-2
Box | Recap		 Cls 3 - 3 Pit
3rd Pd 0:00
Box		 @ StL
5:00 PM PT6:00 PM MT7:00 PM CT8:00 PM ET1:00 GMT9:00 AM 北京时间6:00 PM MST8:00 PM EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT		 vs. Cgy
4:00 PM PT5:00 PM MT6:00 PM CT7:00 PM ET0:00 GMT8:00 AM 北京时间5:00 PM MST7:00 PM EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT

Cullen could return in expanded role when Pens host Jackets

PITTSBURGH -- Sidelined since Jan. 16 due to a foot injury, Pittsburgh Penguins center Matt Cullen could rejoin the lineup when his team plays host to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday at PPG Paints Arena.

Normally the team's fourth-line center, Cullen's potential return could see him manning the left wing on the first line.

With left winger Conor Sheary sidelined four to six weeks due to an undisclosed injury, Cullen skated alongside center Sidney Crosby and Patric Hornqvist in practice Thursday.

Leaders
Points: S. Crosby56
Plus/Minus: J. Schultz28
Shots on Goal: P. Hornqvist149
PIM: E. Malkin56
Win: M. Murray18
Shutouts: M. Murray2
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 174 (1)
Shots: 1688 (2)
PP%: 22.9% (4)
Penalty Minutes: 461 (19)
Assists: 299 (1)
SH Goals: 2 (25)
Standings
Metropolitan Division
  W L OTL Pts
Washington 34 11 6 74
Columbus 33 12 4 70
Pittsburgh 31 13 5 67
NY Rangers 32 18 1 65
Philadelphia 26 20 6 58
NY Islanders 22 17 9 53
Carolina 22 20 7 51
New Jersey 21 21 9 51
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 142 (11)
Shots Against: 1594 (6)
PK%: 78.6% (24)
Penalty Minutes: 462 (18)
Shutouts: 2 (24)
Sv%: 0.911 (15)
Injuries
Date Player Status
2/1 C. Sheary Upper-body injury (day-to-day)
1/25 E. Malkin Lower-body injury (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/30 C. Rowney Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/27 C. Rowney Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/26 C. Rowney Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/26 S. Oleksy Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/24 C. Gaunce Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/17 C. Gaunce Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/17 D. Warsofsky Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/16 J. Guentzel Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/16 C. Ruhwedel Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/12 C. Ruhwedel Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
