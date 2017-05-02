NHL Hockey
Home|Scoreboard| Stats|Standings|Teams|Players|Player News|Injuries|Transactions | Odds

Pittsburgh Penguins (33-13-5)

Home | Stats | Roster | Sched | Trans | Inj | Depth

Tue. 1/31 Fri. 2/3 Sat. 2/4 Tue. 2/7 Thu. 2/9
vs. Nsh 
W 4-2
Box | Recap		 vs. Cls 
W 4-3
Box | Recap		 @ StL 
W 4-1
Box | Recap		 vs. Cgy 
4:00 PM PT5:00 PM MT6:00 PM CT7:00 PM ET0:00 GMT8:00 AM 北京时间5:00 PM MST7:00 PM EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
 @ Col 
6:00 PM PT7:00 PM MT8:00 PM CT9:00 PM ET2:00 GMT10:00 AM 北京时间7:00 PM MST9:00 PM EST6:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT

Crosby, Fleury lead Penguins to 4-1 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) After going four consecutive games without a goal, Sidney Crosby came up big against the St. Louis Blues.

Crosby scored twice and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Blues 4-1 Saturday night.

"He's been fantastic for us," defenseman Ian Cole said. "He's a world class player, the best player in the world. This year for us he's been our heartbeat. He's been the guy that kind of paces us all year and he showed tonight how great he can be."

 MORE

Penguins Headlines

Leaders
Points: S. Crosby59
Plus/Minus: J. Schultz29
Shots on Goal: P. Hornqvist153
PIM: E. Malkin56
Win: M. Murray19
Shutouts: M. Murray2
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 182 (1)
Shots: 1752 (2)
PP%: 22.7% (4)
Penalty Minutes: 467 (21)
Assists: 312 (1)
SH Goals: 2 (25)
Standings
Metropolitan Division
  W L OTL Pts
Washington 36 11 6 78
Columbus 33 13 5 71
Pittsburgh 33 13 5 71
NY Rangers 33 18 1 67
Philadelphia 26 20 7 59
Carolina 24 20 7 55
NY Islanders 22 18 10 54
New Jersey 22 21 10 54
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 146 (13)
Shots Against: 1648 (6)
PK%: 78.8% (24)
Penalty Minutes: 496 (15)
Shutouts: 2 (25)
Sv%: 0.911 (12)
Injuries
Date Player Status
2/1 C. Sheary Upper-body injury (IR)
1/25 E. Malkin Lower-body injury (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/30 C. Rowney Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/27 C. Rowney Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/26 C. Rowney Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/26 S. Oleksy Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/24 C. Gaunce Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/17 C. Gaunce Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/17 D. Warsofsky Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/16 J. Guentzel Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/16 C. Ruhwedel Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/12 C. Ruhwedel Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
w11 © 2017 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.