Pittsburgh Penguins (25-8-5)

Malkin's OT winner propels Pens past Canadiens

PITTSBURGH (AP) The Penguins closed out a memorable year with one last dramatic win.

Evgeni Malkin scored a power-play goal 1:54 into overtime and Pittsburgh rallied to beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Saturday night for its fourth straight victory.

Montreal was whistled for too many men on the ice 1:10 into OT, and then Malkin scored his 16th of the season. Conor Sheary tied it with 55 seconds left in the third period by scoring his ninth goal of the season.

Leaders
Points: E. Malkin43
Plus/Minus: J. Schultz23
Shots on Goal: E. Malkin121
PIM: E. Malkin46
Win: M. Murray13
Shutouts: M. Murray2
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 131 (2)
Shots: 1321 (1)
PP%: 22.4% (5)
Penalty Minutes: 347 (19)
Assists: 227 (1)
SH Goals: 2 (22)
Standings
Metropolitan Division
  W L OTL Pts
Columbus 26 5 4 56
Pittsburgh 25 8 5 55
NY Rangers 26 12 1 53
Washington 21 9 5 47
Philadelphia 20 14 4 44
Carolina 16 13 7 39
NY Islanders 15 15 6 36
New Jersey 14 16 7 35
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 106 (11)
Shots Against: 1242 (2)
PK%: 80.0% (22)
Penalty Minutes: 362 (16)
Shutouts: 2 (17)
Sv%: 0.915 (12)
Injuries
Date Player Status
12/29 M. Murray Lower-body injury (day-to-day)
12/28 B. Dumoulin Broken jaw (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
12/29 T. Jarry Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
12/29 D. Pouliot Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
12/28 D. Warsofsky Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
12/17 C. Ruhwedel Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
12/15 D. Pouliot Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
12/8 D. Pouliot Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
12/8 J. Guentzel Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
12/3 T. Sestito Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
11/28 D. Pouliot Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
11/22 D. Pouliot Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL (conditioning)
