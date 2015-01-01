|NHL Hockey
|Sun. 1/22
|Tue. 1/24
|Thu. 1/26
|Tue. 1/31
|Fri. 2/3
|vs. Bos
W 5-1
Box | Recap
|vs. StL
L 0-3
Box | Recap
|@ Bos
4:00 PM PT5:00 PM MT6:00 PM CT7:00 PM ET0:00 GMT8:00 AM 北京时间5:00 PM MST7:00 PM EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
|vs. Nsh
4:00 PM PT5:00 PM MT6:00 PM CT7:00 PM ET0:00 GMT8:00 AM 北京时间5:00 PM MST7:00 PM EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
|vs. Cls
4:00 PM PT5:00 PM MT6:00 PM CT7:00 PM ET0:00 GMT8:00 AM 北京时间5:00 PM MST7:00 PM EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Short-handed Pens look to keep mastery of Bruins
BOSTON -- The Pittsburgh Penguins will be short-handed on Thursday when they visit the Boston Bruins for the second meeting between the teams in five nights.
With Kris Letang already out and set to miss his sixth straight game with a lower-body injury, both Evgeni Malkin and Patric Hornqvist missed practice Wednesday with lower-body injuries. Malkin will be out until after the weekend All-Star break while Hornqvist is day to day.
"(Malkin) will be evaluated after the break and we'll probably have more information at that point," coach Mike Sullivan said. "We'll see how (Hornqvist) responds after today, but he'll be a day-to-day decision."MORE
|Leaders
|Points:
|S. Crosby
|54
|Plus/Minus:
|J. Schultz
|26
|Shots on Goal:
|E. Malkin
|146
|PIM:
|E. Malkin
|56
|Win:
|M. Murray
|17
|Shutouts:
|M. Murray
|2
|Offense (Rank)
|Goals:
|167 (1)
|Shots:
|1628 (2)
|PP%:
|22.8% (4)
|Penalty Minutes:
|424 (22)
|Assists:
|288 (1)
|SH Goals:
|2 (25)
|Standings
|Metropolitan Division
|W
|L
|OTL
|Pts
|Washington
|32
|10
|6
|70
|Columbus
|32
|11
|4
|68
|Pittsburgh
|30
|12
|5
|65
|NY Rangers
|31
|17
|1
|63
|Philadelphia
|24
|19
|6
|54
|NY Islanders
|20
|17
|9
|49
|Carolina
|21
|19
|7
|49
|New Jersey
|20
|20
|9
|49
|Full Standings
|Defense (Rank)
|Goals Against:
|136 (11)
|Shots Against:
|1518 (8)
|PK%:
|78.9% (24)
|Penalty Minutes:
|433 (22)
|Shutouts:
|2 (24)
|Sv%:
|0.910 (16)
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/25
|E. Malkin
|Lower-body injury (day-to-day)
|1/25
|P. Hornqvist
|Lower-body injury (day-to-day)
|1/17
|M. Cullen
|Foot (day-to-day)
|1/15
|K. Letang
|Knee (IR)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/17
|C. Gaunce
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/17
|D. Warsofsky
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/16
|J. Guentzel
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/16
|C. Ruhwedel
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/12
|C. Ruhwedel
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/11
|D. Warsofsky
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/11
|T. Jarry
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/6
|C. Ruhwedel
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/6
|T. Jarry
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/1
|T. Jarry
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL