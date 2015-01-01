NHL Hockey
Pittsburgh Penguins (30-13-5)

Tue. 1/24 Thu. 1/26 Tue. 1/31 Fri. 2/3 Sat. 2/4
vs. StL 
L 0-3
Box | Recap		 @ Bos 
L 3-4
Box | Recap		 vs. Nsh 
 vs. Cls 
 @ StL 
After avoiding suspension, Marchand lifts Bruins past Pens

BOSTON (AP) Brad Marchand got fined, but avoided a suspension - and led the Boston Bruins to a victory.

Marchand scored two second-period goals in a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night, hours after he was docked $10,000 by the NHL but not ordered to sit out any games for what the league termed was "a dangerous trip" of Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall on Jan. 24.

"He skated like he was $10,000 lighter," teammate David Backes said with a laugh. "He was flying around and doing what he does best playing the game and playing hard."

Penguins Headlines

Leaders
Points: S. Crosby55
Plus/Minus: J. Schultz27
Shots on Goal: E. Malkin146
PIM: E. Malkin56
Win: M. Murray17
Shutouts: M. Murray2
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 170 (1)
Shots: 1650 (2)
PP%: 22.8% (5)
Penalty Minutes: 455 (19)
Assists: 291 (1)
SH Goals: 2 (25)
Standings
Metropolitan Division
  W L OTL Pts
Washington 33 10 6 72
Columbus 32 12 4 68
Pittsburgh 30 13 5 65
NY Rangers 31 17 1 63
Philadelphia 25 19 6 56
NY Islanders 21 17 9 51
Carolina 21 20 7 49
New Jersey 20 21 9 49
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 140 (11)
Shots Against: 1555 (7)
PK%: 78.9% (24)
Penalty Minutes: 454 (18)
Shutouts: 2 (24)
Sv%: 0.910 (17)
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/25 E. Malkin Lower-body injury (day-to-day)
1/17 M. Cullen Foot (day-to-day)
1/15 K. Letang Knee (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/27 C. Rowney Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/26 C. Rowney Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/26 S. Oleksy Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/24 C. Gaunce Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/17 C. Gaunce Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/17 D. Warsofsky Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/16 C. Ruhwedel Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/16 J. Guentzel Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/12 C. Ruhwedel Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/11 D. Warsofsky Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
