|Thu. 1/26
|Tue. 1/31
|Fri. 2/3
|Sat. 2/4
|Tue. 2/7
|@ Bos
L 3-4
Box | Recap
|vs. Nsh
W 4-2
Box | Recap
|Cls 3 - 3 Pit
3rd Pd 0:00
Box
|@ StL
5:00 PM PT6:00 PM MT7:00 PM CT8:00 PM ET1:00 GMT9:00 AM 北京时间6:00 PM MST8:00 PM EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
|vs. Cgy
4:00 PM PT5:00 PM MT6:00 PM CT7:00 PM ET0:00 GMT8:00 AM 北京时间5:00 PM MST7:00 PM EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Cullen could return in expanded role when Pens host Jackets
PITTSBURGH -- Sidelined since Jan. 16 due to a foot injury, Pittsburgh Penguins center Matt Cullen could rejoin the lineup when his team plays host to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday at PPG Paints Arena.
Normally the team's fourth-line center, Cullen's potential return could see him manning the left wing on the first line.
With left winger Conor Sheary sidelined four to six weeks due to an undisclosed injury, Cullen skated alongside center Sidney Crosby and Patric Hornqvist in practice Thursday.MORE
|Leaders
|Points:
|S. Crosby
|56
|Plus/Minus:
|J. Schultz
|28
|Shots on Goal:
|P. Hornqvist
|149
|PIM:
|E. Malkin
|56
|Win:
|M. Murray
|18
|Shutouts:
|M. Murray
|2
|Offense (Rank)
|Goals:
|174 (1)
|Shots:
|1688 (2)
|PP%:
|22.9% (4)
|Penalty Minutes:
|461 (19)
|Assists:
|299 (1)
|SH Goals:
|2 (25)
|Standings
|Metropolitan Division
|W
|L
|OTL
|Pts
|Washington
|34
|11
|6
|74
|Columbus
|33
|12
|4
|70
|Pittsburgh
|31
|13
|5
|67
|NY Rangers
|32
|18
|1
|65
|Philadelphia
|26
|20
|6
|58
|NY Islanders
|22
|17
|9
|53
|Carolina
|22
|20
|7
|51
|New Jersey
|21
|21
|9
|51
|Full Standings
|Defense (Rank)
|Goals Against:
|142 (11)
|Shots Against:
|1594 (6)
|PK%:
|78.6% (24)
|Penalty Minutes:
|462 (18)
|Shutouts:
|2 (24)
|Sv%:
|0.911 (15)
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|2/1
|C. Sheary
|Upper-body injury (day-to-day)
|1/25
|E. Malkin
|Lower-body injury (IR)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/30
|C. Rowney
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/27
|C. Rowney
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/26
|C. Rowney
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/26
|S. Oleksy
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/24
|C. Gaunce
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/17
|C. Gaunce
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/17
|D. Warsofsky
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/16
|J. Guentzel
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/16
|C. Ruhwedel
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/12
|C. Ruhwedel
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL