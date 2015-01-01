NHL Hockey
Pittsburgh Penguins (26-11-5)

Thu. 1/12 Sat. 1/14 Mon. 1/16 Wed. 1/18 Fri. 1/20
@ Ott 
L 1-4
Box | Recap		 @ Det 
L 3-6
Box | Recap		 vs. Was 
Preview		 @ Mon 
 @ Car 
Pens aim to end skid against red-hot Caps

PITTSBURGH --The Washington Capitals steamroll into Pittsburgh with a nine-game winning streak in tow but without a chip on their shoulder.

"Just playing to our potential, I think," Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen said after he scored twice Sunday in a 5-0 win over Philadelphia. "We feel like we can be a really good team when we play a certain way and have a good shot to win every single night. Guys have been bringing it. It's been fun."

The Capitals (29-9-5) moved into first place in the NHL heading into their game Monday against the rival Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

Penguins Headlines

Leaders
Points: S. Crosby46
Plus/Minus: J. Schultz20
Shots on Goal: E. Malkin128
PIM: E. Malkin50
Win: M. Fleury13
Shutouts: M. Murray2
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 143 (2)
Shots: 1454 (2)
PP%: 22.8% (4)
Penalty Minutes: 387 (21)
Assists: 244 (2)
SH Goals: 2 (22)
Standings
Metropolitan Division
  W L OTL Pts
Washington 29 9 5 63
Columbus 29 9 4 62
Pittsburgh 26 11 5 57
NY Rangers 28 15 1 57
Philadelphia 22 18 6 50
Carolina 21 15 7 49
New Jersey 18 18 9 45
NY Islanders 16 17 8 40
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 123 (13)
Shots Against: 1369 (8)
PK%: 78.2% (25)
Penalty Minutes: 398 (21)
Shutouts: 2 (20)
Sv%: 0.910 (15)
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/15 K. Letang Knee (IR)
12/28 B. Dumoulin Broken jaw (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/16 J. Guentzel Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/12 C. Ruhwedel Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/11 D. Warsofsky Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/11 T. Jarry Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/6 T. Jarry Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/6 C. Ruhwedel Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/1 D. Warsofsky Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/1 T. Jarry Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/1 C. Ruhwedel Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
12/29 T. Jarry Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
