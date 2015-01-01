|NHL Hockey
|Tue. 1/24
|Thu. 1/26
|Tue. 1/31
|Fri. 2/3
|Sat. 2/4
|vs. StL
L 0-3
Box | Recap
|@ Bos
L 3-4
Box | Recap
|vs. Nsh
4:00 PM PT5:00 PM MT6:00 PM CT7:00 PM ET0:00 GMT8:00 AM 北京时间5:00 PM MST7:00 PM EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
|vs. Cls
4:00 PM PT5:00 PM MT6:00 PM CT7:00 PM ET0:00 GMT8:00 AM 北京时间5:00 PM MST7:00 PM EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
|@ StL
5:00 PM PT6:00 PM MT7:00 PM CT8:00 PM ET1:00 GMT9:00 AM 北京时间6:00 PM MST8:00 PM EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
After avoiding suspension, Marchand lifts Bruins past Pens
BOSTON (AP) Brad Marchand got fined, but avoided a suspension - and led the Boston Bruins to a victory.
Marchand scored two second-period goals in a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night, hours after he was docked $10,000 by the NHL but not ordered to sit out any games for what the league termed was "a dangerous trip" of Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall on Jan. 24.
"He skated like he was $10,000 lighter," teammate David Backes said with a laugh. "He was flying around and doing what he does best playing the game and playing hard."MORE
|Leaders
|Points:
|S. Crosby
|55
|Plus/Minus:
|J. Schultz
|27
|Shots on Goal:
|E. Malkin
|146
|PIM:
|E. Malkin
|56
|Win:
|M. Murray
|17
|Shutouts:
|M. Murray
|2
|Offense (Rank)
|Goals:
|170 (1)
|Shots:
|1650 (2)
|PP%:
|22.8% (5)
|Penalty Minutes:
|455 (19)
|Assists:
|291 (1)
|SH Goals:
|2 (25)
|Standings
|Metropolitan Division
|W
|L
|OTL
|Pts
|Washington
|33
|10
|6
|72
|Columbus
|32
|12
|4
|68
|Pittsburgh
|30
|13
|5
|65
|NY Rangers
|31
|17
|1
|63
|Philadelphia
|25
|19
|6
|56
|NY Islanders
|21
|17
|9
|51
|Carolina
|21
|20
|7
|49
|New Jersey
|20
|21
|9
|49
|Full Standings
|Defense (Rank)
|Goals Against:
|140 (11)
|Shots Against:
|1555 (7)
|PK%:
|78.9% (24)
|Penalty Minutes:
|454 (18)
|Shutouts:
|2 (24)
|Sv%:
|0.910 (17)
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/25
|E. Malkin
|Lower-body injury (day-to-day)
|1/17
|M. Cullen
|Foot (day-to-day)
|1/15
|K. Letang
|Knee (IR)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/27
|C. Rowney
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/26
|C. Rowney
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/26
|S. Oleksy
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/24
|C. Gaunce
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/17
|C. Gaunce
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/17
|D. Warsofsky
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/16
|C. Ruhwedel
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/16
|J. Guentzel
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/12
|C. Ruhwedel
|Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
|1/11
|D. Warsofsky
|Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL