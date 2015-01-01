NHL Hockey
Pittsburgh Penguins (29-11-5)

Mon. 1/16 Wed. 1/18 Fri. 1/20 Sun. 1/22 Tue. 1/24
vs. Was 
W 8-7
Box | Recap		 @ Mon 
W 4-1
Box | Recap		 @ Car 
W 7-1
Box | Recap		 vs. Bos 
vs. Bos
 vs. StL 
4:00 PM PT5:00 PM MT6:00 PM CT7:00 PM ET0:00 GMT8:00 AM 北京时间5:00 PM MST7:00 PM EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT

Malkin, Penguins seek 4th in row vs. Bruins

Evgeni Malkin is a man of his word.

After Pittsburgh Penguins was beaten soundly in Detroit 6-3 on Jan. 14, the superstar center told reporters the Penguins, then in the midst of a three-game losing streak, would rebound.

"These next three games, we should win," Malkin proclaimed to reporters in Detroit after that defeat.

Penguins Headlines

Leaders
Points: E. Malkin52
Plus/Minus: J. Schultz25
Shots on Goal: E. Malkin139
PIM: E. Malkin52
Win: M. Murray16
Shutouts: M. Murray2
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 162 (1)
Shots: 1558 (2)
PP%: 23.2% (3)
Penalty Minutes: 405 (21)
Assists: 278 (1)
SH Goals: 2 (25)
Standings
Metropolitan Division
  W L OTL Pts
Washington 30 9 6 66
Columbus 31 10 4 66
Pittsburgh 29 11 5 63
NY Rangers 29 16 1 59
Philadelphia 22 19 6 50
Carolina 21 18 7 49
New Jersey 20 19 9 49
NY Islanders 19 17 8 46
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 132 (10)
Shots Against: 1445 (7)
PK%: 78.7% (24)
Penalty Minutes: 412 (22)
Shutouts: 2 (21)
Sv%: 0.909 (17)
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/17 M. Cullen Foot (day-to-day)
1/15 K. Letang Knee (IR)
12/28 B. Dumoulin Broken jaw (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/17 C. Gaunce Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/17 D. Warsofsky Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/16 J. Guentzel Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/16 C. Ruhwedel Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/12 C. Ruhwedel Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/11 D. Warsofsky Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/11 T. Jarry Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/6 C. Ruhwedel Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/6 T. Jarry Called up from minors from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
1/1 T. Jarry Sent to minors Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-AHL
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.