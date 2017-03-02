NHL Hockey
Home|Scoreboard| Stats|Standings|Teams|Players|Player News|Injuries|Transactions | Odds

Nashville Predators (25-18-8)

Home | Stats | Roster | Sched | Trans | Inj | Depth

Thu. 1/26 Tue. 1/31 Thu. 2/2 Sat. 2/4 Tue. 2/7
vs. Cls 
W 4-3
Box | Recap		 @ Pit 
L 2-4
Box | Recap		 vs. Edm 
W 2-0
Box | Recap		 vs. Det 
5:00 PM PT6:00 PM MT7:00 PM CT8:00 PM ET1:00 GMT9:00 AM 北京时间6:00 PM MST8:00 PM EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
 vs. Van 
5:00 PM PT6:00 PM MT7:00 PM CT8:00 PM ET1:00 GMT9:00 AM 北京时间6:00 PM MST8:00 PM EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT

AP source: Nashville Predators waive forward Mike Ribeiro

A person familiar with the situation says the Nashville Predators have waived forward Mike Ribeiro.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Friday on the condition of anonymity because the move hasn't been publicly announced.

Ribeiro, who turns 37 on Feb. 10, has four goals and 21 assists in 46 games this season but lately has been a frequent healthy scratch.

 MORE

Predators Headlines

Leaders
Points: R. Johansen38
Plus/Minus: M. Irwin17
Shots on Goal: V. Arvidsson151
PIM: C. McLeod78
Win: P. Rinne20
Shutouts: P. Rinne2
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 140 (13)
Shots: 1595 (6)
PP%: 18.1% (19)
Penalty Minutes: 493 (16)
Assists: 233 (17)
SH Goals: 6 (6)
Standings
Central Division
  W L OTL Pts
Minnesota 33 12 5 71
Chicago 31 17 5 67
Nashville 25 18 8 58
St. Louis 25 21 5 55
Winnipeg 25 25 4 54
Dallas 21 21 10 52
Colorado 13 33 2 28
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 131 (22)
Shots Against: 1555 (16)
PK%: 83.1% (10)
Penalty Minutes: 535 (7)
Shutouts: 3 (15)
Sv%: 0.916 (8)
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/13 R. Josi Upper-body injury (IR)
10/15 M. Salomaki Lower-body injury (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/31 P. Granberg Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
1/20 A. Carrier Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
1/20 A. O'Brien Traded for Max Gortz
1/17 B. Hunt Claimed off waivers
1/17 K. Fiala Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
1/14 P. Granberg Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
1/13 P. Aberg Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
1/13 C. McLeod Traded for Felix Girard
1/12 A. Carrier Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
1/11 D. Grant Claimed off waivers
w11 © 2017 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.