Forsberg, McLeod help Predators rally for 3-2 win over Avs

DENVER (AP) What would Cody McLeod's homecoming be without a good fight? The enforcer also threw in a goal for good measure. Filip Forsberg scored with 11:54 remaining in the third period, McLeod had a big game against his former team and the Nashville Predators rallied for a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.