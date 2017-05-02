NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Petr Mrazek was ready for everything the Nashville Predators threw at him Saturday night - and they had plenty to offer.

Mrazek made 42 saves, Mike Green scored in the first period and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Predators 1-0 on Saturday night.

"I thought right from the onset, I looked at Petr and thought, `That's the Petr I know,'" Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. "When he's got tons of confidence, he looks big in the net. I thought he was excellent tonight right from the get-go."