|Tue. 1/17
|Thu. 1/19
|Fri. 1/20
|Sun. 1/22
|Tue. 1/24
|@ Van
L 0-1
Box | Recap
|@ Cgy
W 4-3
Box | Recap
|@ Edm
3-2
Box | Recap
|@ Min
@ Min
5:00 PM PT
|vs. Buf
vs. Buf
5:00 PM PT
Ryan Ellis leads Predators past Oilers 3-2 in shootout
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) Ryan Ellis made sure Nashville stayed on track away from home.
The defenseman scored in the third period and added the shootout winner as the Predators won their second road game in a row, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Friday night.
"We knew this was an important trip for us," Ellis said. "It's always tough when you go and you play five games on the road, but for our team to come out and play that way on a back-to-back against a good hockey team, to get two points is a good step for us."MORE
|Leaders
|Points:
|R. Johansen
|32
|Plus/Minus:
|M. Irwin
|16
|Shots on Goal:
|V. Arvidsson
|139
|PIM:
|C. McLeod
|66
|Win:
|P. Rinne
|17
|Shutouts:
|P. Rinne
|1
|Offense (Rank)
|Goals:
|124 (17)
|Shots:
|1426 (6)
|PP%:
|17.6% (16)
|Penalty Minutes:
|455 (15)
|Assists:
|204 (18)
|SH Goals:
|5 (6)
|Defense (Rank)
|Goals Against:
|117 (24)
|Shots Against:
|1393 (16)
|PK%:
|82.5% (13)
|Penalty Minutes:
|493 (5)
|Shutouts:
|2 (19)
|Sv%:
|0.916 (7)
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/17
|P. Granberg
|Undisclosed injury (IR)
|1/13
|R. Josi
|Upper-body injury (IR)
|1/7
|C. Wilson
|Lower-body injury (IR)
|10/15
|M. Salomaki
|Lower-body injury (IR)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/20
|A. Carrier
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
|1/20
|A. O'Brien
|Traded for Max Gortz
|1/17
|B. Hunt
|Claimed off waivers
|1/17
|K. Fiala
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
|1/14
|P. Granberg
|Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
|1/13
|P. Aberg
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
|1/13
|C. McLeod
|Traded for Felix Girard
|1/12
|A. Carrier
|Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
|1/11
|D. Grant
|Claimed off waivers
|1/11
|F. Gaudreau
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL