|Tue. 1/31
|Thu. 2/2
|Sat. 2/4
|Tue. 2/7
|Thu. 2/9
|@ Pit
L 2-4
Box | Recap
|vs. Edm
W 2-0
Box | Recap
|vs. Det
L 0-1
Box | Recap
|vs. Van
vs. Van
5:00 PM PT
|@ NYR
@ NYR
4:00 PM PT
Mrazek, Green lead Red Wings past Predators 1-0
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Petr Mrazek was ready for everything the Nashville Predators threw at him Saturday night - and they had plenty to offer.
Mrazek made 42 saves, Mike Green scored in the first period and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Predators 1-0 on Saturday night.
"I thought right from the onset, I looked at Petr and thought, `That's the Petr I know,'" Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. "When he's got tons of confidence, he looks big in the net. I thought he was excellent tonight right from the get-go."MORE
|Leaders
|Points:
|R. Johansen
|38
|Plus/Minus:
|M. Irwin
|16
|Shots on Goal:
|V. Arvidsson
|156
|PIM:
|C. McLeod
|78
|Win:
|P. Rinne
|20
|Shutouts:
|P. Rinne
|2
|Offense (Rank)
|Goals:
|140 (18)
|Shots:
|1637 (6)
|PP%:
|17.8% (19)
|Penalty Minutes:
|507 (15)
|Assists:
|233 (18)
|SH Goals:
|6 (7)
|Defense (Rank)
|Goals Against:
|132 (25)
|Shots Against:
|1574 (18)
|PK%:
|83.6% (7)
|Penalty Minutes:
|543 (8)
|Shutouts:
|3 (15)
|Sv%:
|0.916 (9)
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|10/15
|M. Salomaki
|Lower-body injury (IR)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|2/4
|M. Mazanec
|Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
|2/4
|M. Ribeiro
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
|2/4
|J. Saros
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
|2/4
|V. Fiddler
|Traded for 2017 4th-rd draft pick
|1/31
|P. Granberg
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
|1/20
|A. Carrier
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
|1/20
|A. O'Brien
|Traded for Max Gortz
|1/17
|B. Hunt
|Claimed off waivers
|1/17
|K. Fiala
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
|1/14
|P. Granberg
|Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL