NHL Hockey
Home|Scoreboard| Stats|Standings|Teams|Players|Player News|Injuries|Transactions | Odds

Nashville Predators (23-17-8)

Home | Stats | Roster | Sched | Trans | Inj | Depth

Sun. 1/22 Tue. 1/24 Thu. 1/26 Tue. 1/31 Thu. 2/2
@ Min 
W 4-2
Box | Recap		 vs. Buf 
4-5
Box | Recap		 vs. Cls 
5:00 PM PT6:00 PM MT7:00 PM CT8:00 PM ET1:00 GMT9:00 AM 北京时间6:00 PM MST8:00 PM EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview		 @ Pit 
4:00 PM PT5:00 PM MT6:00 PM CT7:00 PM ET0:00 GMT8:00 AM 北京时间5:00 PM MST7:00 PM EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
 vs. Edm 
5:00 PM PT6:00 PM MT7:00 PM CT8:00 PM ET1:00 GMT9:00 AM 北京时间6:00 PM MST8:00 PM EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT

Blue Jackets, Predators catch each other on rebound

If one is looking for a word to describe the mood of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators ahead of their game on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, salty comes to mind.

Columbus coach John Tortorella's postgame scrum Tuesday night after a 4-2 loss at the New York Islanders lasted all of 55 seconds.

Later that night, Predators coach Peter Laviolette wasn't much happier after his team blew a 4-2 lead with less than six minutes left in regulation and lost 5-4 in overtime to Buffalo.

 MORE

Predators Headlines

Leaders
Points: R. Johansen36
Plus/Minus: M. Irwin17
Shots on Goal: V. Arvidsson145
PIM: C. McLeod71
Win: P. Rinne18
Shutouts: P. Rinne1
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 132 (14)
Shots: 1497 (6)
PP%: 17.7% (16)
Penalty Minutes: 468 (15)
Assists: 218 (17)
SH Goals: 6 (5)
Standings
Central Division
  W L OTL Pts
Minnesota 31 11 5 67
Chicago 30 15 5 65
Nashville 23 17 8 54
St. Louis 24 19 5 53
Dallas 19 20 10 48
Winnipeg 22 25 4 48
Colorado 13 31 2 28
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 124 (23)
Shots Against: 1453 (18)
PK%: 82.9% (10)
Penalty Minutes: 510 (7)
Shutouts: 2 (21)
Sv%: 0.915 (12)
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/17 P. Granberg Undisclosed injury (IR)
1/13 R. Josi Upper-body injury (IR)
10/15 M. Salomaki Lower-body injury (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/20 A. Carrier Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
1/20 A. O'Brien Traded for Max Gortz
1/17 B. Hunt Claimed off waivers
1/17 K. Fiala Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
1/14 P. Granberg Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
1/13 P. Aberg Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
1/13 C. McLeod Traded for Felix Girard
1/12 A. Carrier Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
1/11 D. Grant Claimed off waivers
1/11 F. Gaudreau Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
w12 © 2017 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.