PITTSBURGH (AP) Patric Hornqvist loves nothing more than to park himself in front of the net and dare somebody to move him out of the way. The rugged forward has built a pretty healthy career out of going to the spots on the ice that are not for the meek.

And when it works - as it did in Pittsburgh's 4-2 win over Nashville on Tuesday - Hornqvist can be the perfect complement to whatever line coach Mike Sullivan throws together on a given night. Reunited with Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary against the surging Predators, Hornqvist turned in a pair of goals that encapsulate what he does so well.

Hornqvist banked in a shot off Nashville's Pekka Rinne to give the Penguins a two-goal lead in the second then added his second of the game just over five minutes later, lifting the stick of Predators defenseman Matt Irwin and flipping the puck by Rinne in one motion.