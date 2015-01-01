If one is looking for a word to describe the mood of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators ahead of their game on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, salty comes to mind.

Columbus coach John Tortorella's postgame scrum Tuesday night after a 4-2 loss at the New York Islanders lasted all of 55 seconds.

Later that night, Predators coach Peter Laviolette wasn't much happier after his team blew a 4-2 lead with less than six minutes left in regulation and lost 5-4 in overtime to Buffalo.