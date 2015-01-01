NHL Hockey
Nashville Predators (20-16-7)

Thu. 1/12 Sat. 1/14 Tue. 1/17 Thu. 1/19 Fri. 1/20
vs. Bos 
W 2-1
Box | Recap		 @ Col 
W 3-2
Box | Recap		 @ Van 
@ Van
 @ Cgy 
@ Cgy
 @ Edm 
@ Edm

Forsberg, McLeod help Predators rally for 3-2 win over Avs

DENVER (AP) What would Cody McLeod's homecoming be without a good fight?

The enforcer also threw in a goal for good measure.

Filip Forsberg scored with 11:54 remaining in the third period, McLeod had a big game against his former team and the Nashville Predators rallied for a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Leaders
Points: R. Johansen30
Plus/Minus: M. Irwin15
Shots on Goal: V. Arvidsson130
PIM: C. McLeod57
Win: P. Rinne16
Shutouts: P. Rinne1
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 118 (17)
Shots: 1331 (10)
PP%: 18.2% (16)
Penalty Minutes: 414 (18)
Assists: 194 (19)
SH Goals: 5 (5)
Standings
Central Division
  W L OTL Pts
Minnesota 28 9 5 61
Chicago 27 14 5 59
St. Louis 23 16 5 51
Nashville 20 16 7 47
Dallas 18 18 8 44
Winnipeg 20 22 4 44
Colorado 13 27 1 27
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 111 (24)
Shots Against: 1300 (20)
PK%: 82.7% (12)
Penalty Minutes: 452 (7)
Shutouts: 2 (18)
Sv%: 0.915 (10)
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/13 R. Josi Upper-body injury (IR)
1/12 M. Ribeiro Undisclosed injury (day-to-day)
1/7 C. Wilson Lower-body injury (IR)
12/17 P. Subban Upper-body injury (IR)
10/15 M. Salomaki Lower-body injury (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/14 P. Granberg Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
1/13 P. Aberg Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
1/13 C. McLeod Traded for Felix Girard
1/12 A. Carrier Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
1/11 D. Grant Claimed off waivers
1/11 F. Gaudreau Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
1/10 P. Aberg Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
1/10 V. Kamenev Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
1/9 P. Granberg Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
1/7 F. Gaudreau Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
