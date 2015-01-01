|NHL Hockey
|Home
||
|Scoreboard
||
|Stats
||
|Standings
||
|Teams
||
|Players
||
|Player News
||
|Injuries
||
|Transactions
||
|Odds
|Thu. 1/12
|Sat. 1/14
|Tue. 1/17
|Thu. 1/19
|Fri. 1/20
|vs. Bos
W 2-1
Box | Recap
|@ Col
W 3-2
Box | Recap
|@ Van
7:00 PM PT8:00 PM MT9:00 PM CT10:00 PM ET3:00 GMT11:00 AM 北京时间8:00 PM MST10:00 PM EST7:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
|@ Cgy
6:00 PM PT7:00 PM MT8:00 PM CT9:00 PM ET2:00 GMT10:00 AM 北京时间7:00 PM MST9:00 PM EST6:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
|@ Edm
6:00 PM PT7:00 PM MT8:00 PM CT9:00 PM ET2:00 GMT10:00 AM 北京时间7:00 PM MST9:00 PM EST6:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Forsberg, McLeod help Predators rally for 3-2 win over Avs
DENVER (AP) What would Cody McLeod's homecoming be without a good fight?
The enforcer also threw in a goal for good measure.
Filip Forsberg scored with 11:54 remaining in the third period, McLeod had a big game against his former team and the Nashville Predators rallied for a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.MORE
Predators Headlines
- Forsberg, McLeod help Predators rally for 3-2 win over Avs
- Predators acquire forward Cody McLeod from Avalanche
- Predators knock Tuukka Rask out of game, beat Bruins 2-1
- Predators claim forward Derek Grant off waivers from Sabres
- Jarnkrok's OT winner leads Predators over Canucks, 2-1
|Leaders
|Points:
|R. Johansen
|30
|Plus/Minus:
|M. Irwin
|15
|Shots on Goal:
|V. Arvidsson
|130
|PIM:
|C. McLeod
|57
|Win:
|P. Rinne
|16
|Shutouts:
|P. Rinne
|1
|Offense (Rank)
|Goals:
|118 (17)
|Shots:
|1331 (10)
|PP%:
|18.2% (16)
|Penalty Minutes:
|414 (18)
|Assists:
|194 (19)
|SH Goals:
|5 (5)
|Defense (Rank)
|Goals Against:
|111 (24)
|Shots Against:
|1300 (20)
|PK%:
|82.7% (12)
|Penalty Minutes:
|452 (7)
|Shutouts:
|2 (18)
|Sv%:
|0.915 (10)
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/13
|R. Josi
|Upper-body injury (IR)
|1/12
|M. Ribeiro
|Undisclosed injury (day-to-day)
|1/7
|C. Wilson
|Lower-body injury (IR)
|12/17
|P. Subban
|Upper-body injury (IR)
|10/15
|M. Salomaki
|Lower-body injury (IR)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/14
|P. Granberg
|Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
|1/13
|P. Aberg
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
|1/13
|C. McLeod
|Traded for Felix Girard
|1/12
|A. Carrier
|Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
|1/11
|D. Grant
|Claimed off waivers
|1/11
|F. Gaudreau
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
|1/10
|P. Aberg
|Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
|1/10
|V. Kamenev
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
|1/9
|P. Granberg
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
|1/7
|F. Gaudreau
|Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL