Nashville Predators (16-14-6)

vs. Chi 
L 2-3
Box | Recap		 @ StL 
W 4-0
Box | Recap		 vs. Mon 
 @ TB 
 @ Fla 
Saros gets first career shutout as Predators beat Blues 4-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) Juuse Saros made a strong case for more playing time Friday night.

The 21-year-old from Finland got his first career shutout, Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist and the Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 4-0.

Saros made 25 saves and impressed Predators coach Peter Laviolette.

Leaders
Points: R. Johansen27
Plus/Minus: M. Irwin12
Shots on Goal: V. Arvidsson116
PIM: M. Fisher35
Win: P. Rinne13
Shutouts: P. Rinne1
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 101 (15)
Shots: 1156 (7)
PP%: 20.3% (10)
Penalty Minutes: 335 (20)
Assists: 169 (16)
SH Goals: 4 (7)
Standings
Central Division
  W L OTL Pts
Chicago 23 11 5 51
Minnesota 23 9 4 50
St. Louis 19 13 5 43
Dallas 16 15 7 39
Nashville 16 14 6 38
Winnipeg 17 19 3 37
Colorado 12 23 1 25
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 97 (17)
Shots Against: 1068 (23)
PK%: 81.3% (16)
Penalty Minutes: 351 (18)
Shutouts: 2 (16)
Sv%: 0.909 (16)
Injuries
Date Player Status
12/30 J. Neal Upper-body injury (day-to-day)
12/17 P. Subban Upper-body injury (day-to-day)
11/30 A. Bitetto Broken hand (IR)
10/15 M. Salomaki Upper-body injury (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
12/23 R. Boucher Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL (conditioning)
12/19 A. Pardy Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
12/14 J. Saros Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
12/14 M. Mazanec Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
12/11 R. Boucher Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL (conditioning)
12/11 F. Gaudreau Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
12/11 A. Pardy Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
12/5 M. Mazanec Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
12/5 J. Saros Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
12/5 P. Aberg Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
