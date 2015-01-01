NHL Hockey
Home|Scoreboard| Stats|Standings|Teams|Players|Player News|Injuries|Transactions | Odds

Nashville Predators (22-17-7)

Home | Stats | Roster | Sched | Trans | Inj | Depth

Tue. 1/17 Thu. 1/19 Fri. 1/20 Sun. 1/22 Tue. 1/24
@ Van 
L 0-1
Box | Recap		 @ Cgy 
W 4-3
Box | Recap		 @ Edm 
3-2
Box | Recap		 @ Min 
5:00 PM PT6:00 PM MT7:00 PM CT8:00 PM ET1:00 GMT9:00 AM 北京时间6:00 PM MST8:00 PM EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
 vs. Buf 
5:00 PM PT6:00 PM MT7:00 PM CT8:00 PM ET1:00 GMT9:00 AM 北京时间6:00 PM MST8:00 PM EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT

Ryan Ellis leads Predators past Oilers 3-2 in shootout

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) Ryan Ellis made sure Nashville stayed on track away from home.

The defenseman scored in the third period and added the shootout winner as the Predators won their second road game in a row, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Friday night.

"We knew this was an important trip for us," Ellis said. "It's always tough when you go and you play five games on the road, but for our team to come out and play that way on a back-to-back against a good hockey team, to get two points is a good step for us."

 MORE

Predators Headlines

Leaders
Points: R. Johansen32
Plus/Minus: M. Irwin16
Shots on Goal: V. Arvidsson139
PIM: C. McLeod66
Win: P. Rinne17
Shutouts: P. Rinne1
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 124 (17)
Shots: 1426 (6)
PP%: 17.6% (16)
Penalty Minutes: 455 (15)
Assists: 204 (18)
SH Goals: 5 (6)
Standings
Central Division
  W L OTL Pts
Minnesota 29 10 5 63
Chicago 29 14 5 63
Nashville 22 17 7 51
St. Louis 23 19 5 51
Winnipeg 22 23 4 48
Dallas 19 20 8 46
Colorado 13 29 1 27
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 117 (24)
Shots Against: 1393 (16)
PK%: 82.5% (13)
Penalty Minutes: 493 (5)
Shutouts: 2 (19)
Sv%: 0.916 (7)
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/17 P. Granberg Undisclosed injury (IR)
1/13 R. Josi Upper-body injury (IR)
1/7 C. Wilson Lower-body injury (IR)
10/15 M. Salomaki Lower-body injury (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/20 A. Carrier Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
1/20 A. O'Brien Traded for Max Gortz
1/17 B. Hunt Claimed off waivers
1/17 K. Fiala Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
1/14 P. Granberg Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
1/13 P. Aberg Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
1/13 C. McLeod Traded for Felix Girard
1/12 A. Carrier Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
1/11 D. Grant Claimed off waivers
1/11 F. Gaudreau Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
w11 © 2017 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.