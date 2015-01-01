NHL Hockey
Home|Scoreboard| Stats|Standings|Teams|Players|Player News|Injuries|Transactions | Odds

Nashville Predators (24-17-8)

Home | Stats | Roster | Sched | Trans | Inj | Depth

Tue. 1/24 Thu. 1/26 Tue. 1/31 Thu. 2/2 Sat. 2/4
vs. Buf 
4-5
Box | Recap		 vs. Cls 
W 4-3
Box | Recap		 @ Pit 
4:00 PM PT5:00 PM MT6:00 PM CT7:00 PM ET0:00 GMT8:00 AM 北京时间5:00 PM MST7:00 PM EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
 vs. Edm 
5:00 PM PT6:00 PM MT7:00 PM CT8:00 PM ET1:00 GMT9:00 AM 北京时间6:00 PM MST8:00 PM EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
 vs. Det 
5:00 PM PT6:00 PM MT7:00 PM CT8:00 PM ET1:00 GMT9:00 AM 北京时间6:00 PM MST8:00 PM EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT

Smith scores twice in 3rd, Predators beat Blue Jackets 4-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Nashville Predators won't mind the weekend off for the All-Star break. They just hope they can pick up next week where they left off.

The Columbus Blue Jackets find themselves looking for some answers.

Craig Smith tied his career high by scoring two goals in the third period, and the Predators held off Columbus 4-3 Thursday night in the final outing for both teams before the All-Star Game.

 MORE

Predators Headlines

Leaders
Points: R. Johansen36
Plus/Minus: M. Irwin16
Shots on Goal: V. Arvidsson145
PIM: C. McLeod71
Win: P. Rinne19
Shutouts: P. Rinne1
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 136 (12)
Shots: 1529 (6)
PP%: 18.0% (15)
Penalty Minutes: 474 (16)
Assists: 226 (17)
SH Goals: 6 (6)
Standings
Central Division
  W L OTL Pts
Minnesota 32 11 5 69
Chicago 30 16 5 65
Nashville 24 17 8 56
St. Louis 24 20 5 53
Dallas 20 20 10 50
Winnipeg 23 25 4 50
Colorado 13 31 2 28
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 127 (22)
Shots Against: 1486 (17)
PK%: 83.1% (10)
Penalty Minutes: 518 (7)
Shutouts: 2 (21)
Sv%: 0.915 (10)
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/17 P. Granberg Undisclosed injury (IR)
1/13 R. Josi Upper-body injury (IR)
10/15 M. Salomaki Lower-body injury (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/20 A. Carrier Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
1/20 A. O'Brien Traded for Max Gortz
1/17 B. Hunt Claimed off waivers
1/17 K. Fiala Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
1/14 P. Granberg Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
1/13 P. Aberg Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
1/13 C. McLeod Traded for Felix Girard
1/12 A. Carrier Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
1/11 D. Grant Claimed off waivers
1/11 F. Gaudreau Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
w10 © 2017 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.