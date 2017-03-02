|NHL Hockey
|Thu. 1/26
|Tue. 1/31
|Thu. 2/2
|Sat. 2/4
|Tue. 2/7
|vs. Cls
W 4-3
Box | Recap
|@ Pit
L 2-4
Box | Recap
|vs. Edm
W 2-0
Box | Recap
|vs. Det
vs. Det
|vs. Van
vs. Van
AP source: Nashville Predators waive forward Mike Ribeiro
A person familiar with the situation says the Nashville Predators have waived forward Mike Ribeiro.
The person spoke to The Associated Press Friday on the condition of anonymity because the move hasn't been publicly announced.
Ribeiro, who turns 37 on Feb. 10, has four goals and 21 assists in 46 games this season but lately has been a frequent healthy scratch.MORE
|Leaders
|Points:
|R. Johansen
|38
|Plus/Minus:
|M. Irwin
|17
|Shots on Goal:
|V. Arvidsson
|151
|PIM:
|C. McLeod
|78
|Win:
|P. Rinne
|20
|Shutouts:
|P. Rinne
|2
|Offense (Rank)
|Goals:
|140 (13)
|Shots:
|1595 (6)
|PP%:
|18.1% (19)
|Penalty Minutes:
|493 (16)
|Assists:
|233 (17)
|SH Goals:
|6 (6)
|Defense (Rank)
|Goals Against:
|131 (22)
|Shots Against:
|1555 (16)
|PK%:
|83.1% (10)
|Penalty Minutes:
|535 (7)
|Shutouts:
|3 (15)
|Sv%:
|0.916 (8)
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/13
|R. Josi
|Upper-body injury (IR)
|10/15
|M. Salomaki
|Lower-body injury (IR)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/31
|P. Granberg
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
|1/20
|A. Carrier
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
|1/20
|A. O'Brien
|Traded for Max Gortz
|1/17
|B. Hunt
|Claimed off waivers
|1/17
|K. Fiala
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
|1/14
|P. Granberg
|Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
|1/13
|P. Aberg
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
|1/13
|C. McLeod
|Traded for Felix Girard
|1/12
|A. Carrier
|Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
|1/11
|D. Grant
|Claimed off waivers