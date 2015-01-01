|NHL Hockey
|Tue. 1/24
|Thu. 1/26
|Tue. 1/31
|Thu. 2/2
|Sat. 2/4
|vs. Buf
4-5
Box | Recap
|vs. Cls
W 4-3
Box | Recap
|@ Pit
@ Pit
|vs. Edm
vs. Edm
|vs. Det
vs. Det
Smith scores twice in 3rd, Predators beat Blue Jackets 4-3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Nashville Predators won't mind the weekend off for the All-Star break. They just hope they can pick up next week where they left off.
The Columbus Blue Jackets find themselves looking for some answers.
Craig Smith tied his career high by scoring two goals in the third period, and the Predators held off Columbus 4-3 Thursday night in the final outing for both teams before the All-Star Game.MORE
|Leaders
|Points:
|R. Johansen
|36
|Plus/Minus:
|M. Irwin
|16
|Shots on Goal:
|V. Arvidsson
|145
|PIM:
|C. McLeod
|71
|Win:
|P. Rinne
|19
|Shutouts:
|P. Rinne
|1
|Offense (Rank)
|Goals:
|136 (12)
|Shots:
|1529 (6)
|PP%:
|18.0% (15)
|Penalty Minutes:
|474 (16)
|Assists:
|226 (17)
|SH Goals:
|6 (6)
|Defense (Rank)
|Goals Against:
|127 (22)
|Shots Against:
|1486 (17)
|PK%:
|83.1% (10)
|Penalty Minutes:
|518 (7)
|Shutouts:
|2 (21)
|Sv%:
|0.915 (10)
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/17
|P. Granberg
|Undisclosed injury (IR)
|1/13
|R. Josi
|Upper-body injury (IR)
|10/15
|M. Salomaki
|Lower-body injury (IR)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/20
|A. Carrier
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
|1/20
|A. O'Brien
|Traded for Max Gortz
|1/17
|B. Hunt
|Claimed off waivers
|1/17
|K. Fiala
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
|1/14
|P. Granberg
|Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
|1/13
|P. Aberg
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
|1/13
|C. McLeod
|Traded for Felix Girard
|1/12
|A. Carrier
|Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
|1/11
|D. Grant
|Claimed off waivers
|1/11
|F. Gaudreau
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL