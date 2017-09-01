CHICAGO (AP) Ryan Hartman's first career hat trick was a memorable one, all right. Hard to top three goals in eight-plus minutes without making a move on a goalie.

Hartman scored off a goalmouth scramble in the third period and tacked on two empty-netters, helping the Chicago Blackhawks beat the banged-up Nashville Predators 5-2 on Sunday night.

"It's not really how you draw it up when you think about getting a hat trick, but they don't ask how, so I'll take it," he said.