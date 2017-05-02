NHL Hockey
Home|Scoreboard| Stats|Standings|Teams|Players|Player News|Injuries|Transactions | Odds

Nashville Predators (25-19-8)

Home | Stats | Roster | Sched | Trans | Inj | Depth

Tue. 1/31 Thu. 2/2 Sat. 2/4 Tue. 2/7 Thu. 2/9
@ Pit 
L 2-4
Box | Recap		 vs. Edm 
W 2-0
Box | Recap		 vs. Det 
L 0-1
Box | Recap		 vs. Van 
5:00 PM PT6:00 PM MT7:00 PM CT8:00 PM ET1:00 GMT9:00 AM 北京时间6:00 PM MST8:00 PM EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
 @ NYR 
4:00 PM PT5:00 PM MT6:00 PM CT7:00 PM ET0:00 GMT8:00 AM 北京时间5:00 PM MST7:00 PM EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT

Mrazek, Green lead Red Wings past Predators 1-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Petr Mrazek was ready for everything the Nashville Predators threw at him Saturday night - and they had plenty to offer.

Mrazek made 42 saves, Mike Green scored in the first period and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Predators 1-0 on Saturday night.

"I thought right from the onset, I looked at Petr and thought, `That's the Petr I know,'" Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. "When he's got tons of confidence, he looks big in the net. I thought he was excellent tonight right from the get-go."

 MORE

Predators Headlines

Leaders
Points: R. Johansen38
Plus/Minus: M. Irwin16
Shots on Goal: V. Arvidsson156
PIM: C. McLeod78
Win: P. Rinne20
Shutouts: P. Rinne2
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 140 (18)
Shots: 1637 (6)
PP%: 17.8% (19)
Penalty Minutes: 507 (15)
Assists: 233 (18)
SH Goals: 6 (7)
Standings
Central Division
  W L OTL Pts
Minnesota 34 12 5 73
Chicago 32 17 5 69
Nashville 25 19 8 58
St. Louis 25 22 5 55
Winnipeg 25 26 4 54
Dallas 21 22 10 52
Colorado 14 33 2 30
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 132 (25)
Shots Against: 1574 (18)
PK%: 83.6% (7)
Penalty Minutes: 543 (8)
Shutouts: 3 (15)
Sv%: 0.916 (9)
Injuries
Date Player Status
10/15 M. Salomaki Lower-body injury (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
2/4 M. Mazanec Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
2/4 M. Ribeiro Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
2/4 J. Saros Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
2/4 V. Fiddler Traded for 2017 4th-rd draft pick
1/31 P. Granberg Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
1/20 A. Carrier Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
1/20 A. O'Brien Traded for Max Gortz
1/17 B. Hunt Claimed off waivers
1/17 K. Fiala Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
1/14 P. Granberg Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
w11 © 2017 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.