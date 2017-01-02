NHL Hockey
Nashville Predators (24-18-8)

Tue. 1/24 Thu. 1/26 Tue. 1/31 Thu. 2/2 Sat. 2/4
vs. Buf 
4-5
Box | Recap		 vs. Cls 
W 4-3
Box | Recap		 @ Pit 
L 2-4
Box | Recap		 vs. Edm 
 vs. Det 
Hornqvist scores twice, Penguins top Predators 4-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) Patric Hornqvist loves nothing more than to park himself in front of the net and dare somebody to move him out of the way. The rugged forward has built a pretty healthy career out of going to the spots on the ice that are not for the meek.

And when it works - as it did in Pittsburgh's 4-2 win over Nashville on Tuesday - Hornqvist can be the perfect complement to whatever line coach Mike Sullivan throws together on a given night. Reunited with Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary against the surging Predators, Hornqvist turned in a pair of goals that encapsulate what he does so well.

Hornqvist banked in a shot off Nashville's Pekka Rinne to give the Penguins a two-goal lead in the second then added his second of the game just over five minutes later, lifting the stick of Predators defenseman Matt Irwin and flipping the puck by Rinne in one motion.

Leaders
Points: R. Johansen36
Plus/Minus: M. Irwin15
Shots on Goal: V. Arvidsson149
PIM: C. McLeod71
Win: P. Rinne19
Shutouts: P. Rinne1
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 138 (13)
Shots: 1568 (6)
PP%: 18.4% (15)
Penalty Minutes: 482 (16)
Assists: 230 (17)
SH Goals: 6 (6)
Standings
Central Division
  W L OTL Pts
Minnesota 33 11 5 71
Chicago 30 17 5 65
Nashville 24 18 8 56
St. Louis 24 21 5 53
Dallas 21 20 10 52
Winnipeg 24 25 4 52
Colorado 13 32 2 28
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 131 (22)
Shots Against: 1524 (15)
PK%: 82.8% (11)
Penalty Minutes: 524 (8)
Shutouts: 2 (21)
Sv%: 0.914 (12)
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/13 R. Josi Upper-body injury (IR)
10/15 M. Salomaki Lower-body injury (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/31 P. Granberg Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
1/20 A. Carrier Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
1/20 A. O'Brien Traded for Max Gortz
1/17 B. Hunt Claimed off waivers
1/17 K. Fiala Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
1/14 P. Granberg Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
1/13 P. Aberg Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
1/13 C. McLeod Traded for Felix Girard
1/12 A. Carrier Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
1/11 D. Grant Claimed off waivers
