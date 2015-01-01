NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Nashville Predators won't mind the weekend off for the All-Star break. They just hope they can pick up next week where they left off.

The Columbus Blue Jackets find themselves looking for some answers.

Craig Smith tied his career high by scoring two goals in the third period, and the Predators held off Columbus 4-3 Thursday night in the final outing for both teams before the All-Star Game.