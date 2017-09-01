|NHL Hockey
|Home
||
|Scoreboard
||
|Stats
||
|Standings
||
|Teams
||
|Players
||
|Player News
||
|Injuries
||
|Transactions
||
|Odds
|Thu. 1/5
|Fri. 1/6
|Sun. 1/8
|Tue. 1/10
|Thu. 1/12
|@ TB
W 6-1
Box | Recap
|@ Fla
L 1-2
Box | Recap
|@ Chi
L 2-5
Box | Recap
|vs. Van
5:00 PM PT6:00 PM MT7:00 PM CT8:00 PM ET1:00 GMT9:00 AM 北京时间6:00 PM MST8:00 PM EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
|vs. Bos
5:00 PM PT6:00 PM MT7:00 PM CT8:00 PM ET1:00 GMT9:00 AM 北京时间6:00 PM MST8:00 PM EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Hartman leads Blackhawks to 5-2 win against Predators
CHICAGO (AP) Ryan Hartman's first career hat trick was a memorable one, all right. Hard to top three goals in eight-plus minutes without making a move on a goalie.
Hartman scored off a goalmouth scramble in the third period and tacked on two empty-netters, helping the Chicago Blackhawks beat the banged-up Nashville Predators 5-2 on Sunday night.
"It's not really how you draw it up when you think about getting a hat trick, but they don't ask how, so I'll take it," he said.MORE
Predators Headlines
- Hartman leads Blackhawks to 5-2 win against Predators
- Arvidsson, Wilson inactive for Predators
- Marchessault, Panthers beat Predators 2-1
- Predators defenseman Irwin signs one-year contract extension
- Sissons gets first hat trick, Predators beat Lightning 6-1
|Leaders
|Points:
|R. Johansen
|29
|Plus/Minus:
|M. Irwin
|15
|Shots on Goal:
|R. Josi
|121
|PIM:
|A. Watson
|46
|Win:
|P. Rinne
|14
|Shutouts:
|P. Rinne
|1
|Offense (Rank)
|Goals:
|111 (15)
|Shots:
|1254 (8)
|PP%:
|19.1% (13)
|Penalty Minutes:
|384 (16)
|Assists:
|185 (15)
|SH Goals:
|4 (7)
|Defense (Rank)
|Goals Against:
|107 (18)
|Shots Against:
|1204 (17)
|PK%:
|82.3% (13)
|Penalty Minutes:
|412 (9)
|Shutouts:
|2 (18)
|Sv%:
|0.911 (14)
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/7
|C. Wilson
|Undisclosed injury (day-to-day)
|1/6
|V. Arvidsson
|Upper-body injury (day-to-day)
|1/5
|J. Neal
|Upper-body injury (IR)
|12/17
|P. Subban
|Upper-body injury (IR)
|10/15
|M. Salomaki
|Upper-body injury (IR)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/9
|P. Granberg
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
|1/7
|F. Gaudreau
|Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
|1/6
|V. Kamenev
|Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
|1/6
|M. Irwin
|Contract extended One-year contract extension
|1/4
|A. Bitetto
|Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL (conditioning)
|1/3
|H. Zolnierczyk
|Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
|1/3
|A. Bitetto
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL (conditioning)
|1/1
|A. Pardy
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
|1/1
|R. Boucher
|Waived
|12/23
|R. Boucher
|Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL (conditioning)