Nashville Predators (17-16-7)

@ TB 
W 6-1
Box | Recap		 @ Fla 
L 1-2
Box | Recap		 @ Chi 
L 2-5
Box | Recap		 vs. Van 
 vs. Bos 
Hartman leads Blackhawks to 5-2 win against Predators

CHICAGO (AP) Ryan Hartman's first career hat trick was a memorable one, all right. Hard to top three goals in eight-plus minutes without making a move on a goalie.

Hartman scored off a goalmouth scramble in the third period and tacked on two empty-netters, helping the Chicago Blackhawks beat the banged-up Nashville Predators 5-2 on Sunday night.

"It's not really how you draw it up when you think about getting a hat trick, but they don't ask how, so I'll take it," he said.

Leaders
Points: R. Johansen29
Plus/Minus: M. Irwin15
Shots on Goal: R. Josi121
PIM: A. Watson46
Win: P. Rinne14
Shutouts: P. Rinne1
Offense (Rank)
Goals: 111 (15)
Shots: 1254 (8)
PP%: 19.1% (13)
Penalty Minutes: 384 (16)
Assists: 185 (15)
SH Goals: 4 (7)
Standings
Central Division
  W L OTL Pts
Chicago 26 12 5 57
Minnesota 25 9 5 55
St. Louis 21 14 5 47
Nashville 17 16 7 41
Winnipeg 19 20 3 41
Dallas 16 16 8 40
Colorado 13 25 1 27
Full Standings
 
Defense (Rank)
Goals Against: 107 (18)
Shots Against: 1204 (17)
PK%: 82.3% (13)
Penalty Minutes: 412 (9)
Shutouts: 2 (18)
Sv%: 0.911 (14)
Injuries
Date Player Status
1/7 C. Wilson Undisclosed injury (day-to-day)
1/6 V. Arvidsson Upper-body injury (day-to-day)
1/5 J. Neal Upper-body injury (IR)
12/17 P. Subban Upper-body injury (IR)
10/15 M. Salomaki Upper-body injury (IR)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
1/9 P. Granberg Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
1/7 F. Gaudreau Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
1/6 V. Kamenev Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
1/6 M. Irwin Contract extended One-year contract extension
1/4 A. Bitetto Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL (conditioning)
1/3 H. Zolnierczyk Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
1/3 A. Bitetto Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL (conditioning)
1/1 A. Pardy Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
1/1 R. Boucher Waived
12/23 R. Boucher Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL (conditioning)
