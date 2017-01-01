|NHL Hockey
|Thu. 12/29
|Fri. 12/30
|Tue. 1/3
|Thu. 1/5
|Fri. 1/6
|vs. Chi
L 2-3
Box | Recap
|@ StL
W 4-0
Box | Recap
|vs. Mon
vs. Mon
|@ TB
@ TB
|@ Fla
@ Fla
Saros gets first career shutout as Predators beat Blues 4-0
ST. LOUIS (AP) Juuse Saros made a strong case for more playing time Friday night.
The 21-year-old from Finland got his first career shutout, Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist and the Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 4-0.
Saros made 25 saves and impressed Predators coach Peter Laviolette.MORE
|Leaders
|Points:
|R. Johansen
|27
|Plus/Minus:
|M. Irwin
|12
|Shots on Goal:
|V. Arvidsson
|116
|PIM:
|M. Fisher
|35
|Win:
|P. Rinne
|13
|Shutouts:
|P. Rinne
|1
|Offense (Rank)
|Goals:
|101 (15)
|Shots:
|1156 (7)
|PP%:
|20.3% (10)
|Penalty Minutes:
|335 (20)
|Assists:
|169 (16)
|SH Goals:
|4 (7)
|Defense (Rank)
|Goals Against:
|97 (17)
|Shots Against:
|1068 (23)
|PK%:
|81.3% (16)
|Penalty Minutes:
|351 (18)
|Shutouts:
|2 (16)
|Sv%:
|0.909 (16)
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|12/30
|J. Neal
|Upper-body injury (day-to-day)
|12/17
|P. Subban
|Upper-body injury (day-to-day)
|11/30
|A. Bitetto
|Broken hand (IR)
|10/15
|M. Salomaki
|Upper-body injury (IR)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|12/23
|R. Boucher
|Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL (conditioning)
|12/19
|A. Pardy
|Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
|12/14
|J. Saros
|Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
|12/14
|M. Mazanec
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
|12/11
|R. Boucher
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL (conditioning)
|12/11
|F. Gaudreau
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
|12/11
|A. Pardy
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
|12/5
|M. Mazanec
|Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
|12/5
|J. Saros
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
|12/5
|P. Aberg
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL