|NHL Hockey
|Home
||
|Scoreboard
||
|Stats
||
|Standings
||
|Teams
||
|Players
||
|Player News
||
|Injuries
||
|Transactions
||
|Odds
|Sun. 1/22
|Tue. 1/24
|Thu. 1/26
|Tue. 1/31
|Thu. 2/2
|@ Min
W 4-2
Box | Recap
|vs. Buf
4-5
Box | Recap
|vs. Cls
5:00 PM PT6:00 PM MT7:00 PM CT8:00 PM ET1:00 GMT9:00 AM 北京时间6:00 PM MST8:00 PM EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
|@ Pit
4:00 PM PT5:00 PM MT6:00 PM CT7:00 PM ET0:00 GMT8:00 AM 北京时间5:00 PM MST7:00 PM EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
|vs. Edm
5:00 PM PT6:00 PM MT7:00 PM CT8:00 PM ET1:00 GMT9:00 AM 北京时间6:00 PM MST8:00 PM EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Blue Jackets, Predators catch each other on rebound
If one is looking for a word to describe the mood of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators ahead of their game on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, salty comes to mind.
Columbus coach John Tortorella's postgame scrum Tuesday night after a 4-2 loss at the New York Islanders lasted all of 55 seconds.
Later that night, Predators coach Peter Laviolette wasn't much happier after his team blew a 4-2 lead with less than six minutes left in regulation and lost 5-4 in overtime to Buffalo.MORE
Predators Headlines
- Blue Jackets, Predators catch each other on rebound
- Predators fight violence against women with new ad, donation
- Eichel's overtime winner lifts Sabres over Predators 5-4
- Forsberg scores 2 in 3rd period, Predators beat Wild 4-2
- Ryan Ellis leads Predators past Oilers 3-2 in shootout
|Leaders
|Points:
|R. Johansen
|36
|Plus/Minus:
|M. Irwin
|17
|Shots on Goal:
|V. Arvidsson
|145
|PIM:
|C. McLeod
|71
|Win:
|P. Rinne
|18
|Shutouts:
|P. Rinne
|1
|Offense (Rank)
|Goals:
|132 (14)
|Shots:
|1497 (6)
|PP%:
|17.7% (16)
|Penalty Minutes:
|468 (15)
|Assists:
|218 (17)
|SH Goals:
|6 (5)
|Defense (Rank)
|Goals Against:
|124 (23)
|Shots Against:
|1453 (18)
|PK%:
|82.9% (10)
|Penalty Minutes:
|510 (7)
|Shutouts:
|2 (21)
|Sv%:
|0.915 (12)
|Injuries
|Date
|Player
|Status
|1/17
|P. Granberg
|Undisclosed injury (IR)
|1/13
|R. Josi
|Upper-body injury (IR)
|10/15
|M. Salomaki
|Lower-body injury (IR)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|1/20
|A. Carrier
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
|1/20
|A. O'Brien
|Traded for Max Gortz
|1/17
|B. Hunt
|Claimed off waivers
|1/17
|K. Fiala
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
|1/14
|P. Granberg
|Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
|1/13
|P. Aberg
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL
|1/13
|C. McLeod
|Traded for Felix Girard
|1/12
|A. Carrier
|Called up from minors from Milwaukee-AHL
|1/11
|D. Grant
|Claimed off waivers
|1/11
|F. Gaudreau
|Sent to minors Milwaukee-AHL